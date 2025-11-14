LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Shocker: Owaisi Beats Rahul Gandhi In Bihar? AIMIM Leading Congress In Trends

Bihar Shocker: Owaisi Beats Rahul Gandhi In Bihar? AIMIM Leading Congress In Trends

Bihar’s 2025 Assembly elections are throwing surprises as NDA surges ahead, leaving Mahagathbandhan struggling. Congress trails behind smaller parties like AIMIM, which is emerging as a key player in Seemanchal. Nitish Kumar’s leadership and strategic campaigning have solidified NDA’s stronghold across the state.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 14, 2025 14:41:39 IST

Bihar’s 2025 Assembly election results are delivering surprises, defying exit poll predictions. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is currently leading in 200 of the 243 assembly seats, as Mahagathbandhan (MGB) faces a major setback.

Congress Trails Behind Smaller Parties Like Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

The Congress appears to be on track to become the biggest loser in this election. According to the latest trends, the grand old party is trailing even behind smaller regional fronts, including Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

As of around 2 PM, AIMIM is leading in five seats, while Congress is ahead in only four.

Congress continues to underperform within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19, while RJD and Left parties exceeded expectations. CPI(ML) (Liberation) won 12 of 19 seats, and the Left collectively secured 16 of 29.

AIMIM Emerges as a Key Player in Seemanchal

AIMIM is contesting 25 seats, primarily in the Seemanchal region. The party has surpassed Congress in lead counts in several constituencies. A preliminary analysis suggests that extensive campaigning by AIMIM candidates has dented Congress prospects, indirectly benefiting JD(U) in the process.

Seemanchal, comprising Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnea, accounts for 24 assembly seats and houses a large portion of Bihar’s Muslim population. AIMIM had focused its campaign here to establish relevance in the state. As of 1:10 PM, AIMIM is leading in five seats, while the Mahagathbandhan’s count has fallen from seven to four.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 2:41 PM IST
