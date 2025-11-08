Bihar Election Shocker: VVPAT Slips Found Dumped In Samastipur, EC Responds

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday stated that the integrity of Bihar’s polling process remains “uncompromised” after a large number of VVPAT slips were discovered dumped by the roadside in Samastipur district. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar clarified that the slips originated from mock polls conducted before actual voting began. He announced the suspension of the assistant returning officer (ARO) responsible for the lapse.

“The District Magistrate, Samastipur, was directed to visit the spot and inquire. As these are VVPAT slips of mock polls, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. Contesting candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, the concerned ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered,” CEC Kumar said in a statement, according to ANI.

VVPAT Slips Found in Samastipur

The incident occurred in Samastipur’s Sarairanjan assembly segment, one of the 121 constituencies that voted in the first phase on Thursday. The slips were found near a local college. The poll panel acted after a video purportedly showing the scattered slips went viral on social media.

The Sarairanjan seat has been held since 2010 by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). In this election, he faces Arbind Kumar Sahani of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sajan Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, among others.

What District Admin Said About The VVPAT Slips

The district administration confirmed that the slips were from a mock poll conducted before polling on November 6. Samastipur District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha said a probe revealed that while excess slips had been cut after the mock poll, some were left unshredded.

“We inspected the spot and found that the slips were from the mock poll. Some of them were not shredded properly. The EVM numbers will help us identify the polling staff responsible, and action will be taken,” the DM said, adding that candidates had been informed about the incident.

The viral video showed local residents picking up slips with party symbols printed on them, sparking widespread social media attention.

Bihar Assembly Elections: First Phase Concludes

The first phase of Bihar’s assembly elections, covering 121 seats, was held on November 6. Polling for the remaining 122 seats is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

The first phase recorded the highest-ever voter turnout in Bihar’s electoral history. Nearly 65 per cent of 3.75 crore electors exercised their franchise across the 121 constituencies.

The Election Commission stated that the first phase concluded peacefully “in a festive mood with the highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the history of Bihar.”

