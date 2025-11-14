LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Maithili Thakur Calls Alinagar Lead “A Dream,” Promises Dedicated Public Service

BJP candidate Maithili Thakur calls her lead from Alinagar “a dream,” promising dedicated service to the people, as NDA trends toward a strong victory while the Mahagathbandhan trails behind.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 13:45:58 IST

Darbhanga (Bihar): Singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur, who is ahead from the Alinagar Assembly seat, said it “feels like a dream” to be leading. She added that she hopes to fulfill the expectations of the people who placed their trust in her.

Thakur is ahead by 4,638 votes after counting nine rounds with a total of 30,653 votes, compared to her opponent, Binod Mishra of the RJD, who received 26,015 votes.

Vows to Devote Herself to Alinagar

Maithili Thakur stated to ANI that she is committed to work honestly and with dedication. “People have a lot of expectations from me. It will be my first term as an MLA and I will do my best for my constituency and I will serve my people as their daughter,” she stated.

Thakur also acknowledged that her full attention at this moment is how she could work for the development of Alinagar and provide as much help as possible to her constituency.

NDA Heading Towards Big Victory

Early trends suggest that the NDA has a strong lead in a mandate for the BJP-JD(U) alliance. The renewed partnership together with the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have assisted the NDA in getting a dominating position.

According to the Election Commission’s data, as of 12:18 pm:

NDA is ahead in 190 seats 

BJP: 86 seats

JD(U): 76 seats

LJP: 20 seats

HAM: 4 seats

RLM: 4 seats

Mahagathbandhan lags behind

Opposition Mahagathbandhan is behind in the trends:

RJD: 34

Congress:  6

CPI(ML): 7

CPI(M): 1

Total: 48 seats

Plus BSP is leading in one seat and AIMIM in three seats.

Voters Test Nitish Kumar’s Leadership

For Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this election is another major test of his political journey. Questions emerged about whether voters suffered from fatigue, particularly after he switched sides from the NDA to the Grand Alliance back in 2015 and then returned again to the NDA. 

He was regarded as Sushashan Babu for years as he transformed Bihar from the jungle raj to increased stability, while he was in control. 

Most recently, he has faced an array of criticisms, but with the directions of the trends, voters may be placing their trust back into the system which he has governed.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

