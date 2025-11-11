LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 to be released after voting ends on November 11, starting after 6:30 PM across TV, web, and YouTube platforms.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 11, 2025 18:17:17 IST

The Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 will be shared promptly after the voting ends on Tuesday, November 11, and it will generally begin after 6:30 PM. You will have the opportunity to witness through the official portals of the national news TV channels, besides other sources like YouTube channels, and directly on the websites of the biggest polling agencies, such as Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CVoter, and Jan Ki Baat, the exit poll forecasts.

 

Where to Check Bihar Exit Poll Result

  • TV Channels: You will be able to get live projections and discussions from NewsX to India News. The major networks’ Air results from different pollsters, which include Axis My India, CVoter, Today’s Chanakya, Jan Ki Baat, and IPSOS. 
  • Websites: You are required to keep track of real-time updates on newsx.com and the official accounts of polling agencies. 
  • YouTube/Social Media: The top agencies and news channels, like ANI, etc, will also broadcast results and panel discussions on their YouTube and social media platforms. 

When to Check Bihar Exit Poll Result

The exit poll starts after 6:30 PM on November 11, as voting will end at 6 PM after the conclusion of all voting. The projections usually begin to show up within a few minutes after the polls are closed. 

 

You may visit to platforms after the mentioned timings to get the latest projections on the Bihar 2025 results.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 5:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS