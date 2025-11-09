Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Bihar will complete the process of voting for Phase 2 of the Assembly Elections 2025 on 11 November 2025. Voters must have a voter ID; if not, then carry some form of valid identification to be able to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) approved many forms of photo ID proof besides the Voter ID (EPIC) as well.

Bihar Election 2025: Primary ID for Voting

Voter ID card (EPIC): Of all the required documents, this one is undoubtedly the most preferred. When checking a voter’s identity, only a reference to the electoral roll where the name is listed is enough.

Bihar Election 2025: Alternative Documents Accepted

If your Voter ID is not available, one of the 11 alternative documents below is also accepted:

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Bank or Post Office passbook with a photo

Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Labour Ministry

Smart card from NPR (National Population Register)

Pension document with a photo

Service Identity Card for government/public sector employees

MP/MLA/MLC Identity Card

Unique Disability ID (UDID) card

Bihar Election 2025: Important Note

Voters should check that they are on the electoral roll, and afterwards, they are required to present original photo ID for verification at polling places. Presenting valid identity documents is extremely important for a smooth and secure voting process during Phase 2 of the Bihar Elections.