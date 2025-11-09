LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Voters in Bihar Phase 2 elections can vote without a Voter ID using 13 approved photo documents like Aadhaar, passport, PAN.

Bihar Elections 2025 Voting Documents List
Bihar Elections 2025 Voting Documents List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 11:26:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Bihar will complete the process of voting for Phase 2 of the Assembly Elections 2025 on 11 November 2025. Voters must have a voter ID; if not, then carry some form of valid identification to be able to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) approved many forms of photo ID proof besides the Voter ID (EPIC) as well.

 

Bihar Election 2025: Primary ID for Voting

Voter ID card (EPIC): Of all the required documents, this one is undoubtedly the most preferred. When checking a voter’s identity, only a reference to the electoral roll where the name is listed is enough.

 

Bihar Election 2025: Alternative Documents Accepted

If your Voter ID is not available, one of the 11 alternative documents below is also accepted:

  • Aadhaar card
  • Passport
  • Driving licence
  • PAN card
  • MNREGA job card
  • Bank or Post Office passbook with a photo
  • Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Labour Ministry
  • Smart card from NPR (National Population Register)
  • Pension document with a photo
  • Service Identity Card for government/public sector employees
  • MP/MLA/MLC Identity Card
  • Unique Disability ID (UDID) card

 

Bihar Election 2025: Important Note

Voters should check that they are on the electoral roll, and afterwards, they are required to present original photo ID for verification at polling places. Presenting valid identity documents is extremely important for a smooth and secure voting process during Phase 2 of the Bihar Elections.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionsBihar election documents listBihar elections 2025Bihar Phase 2 votingBihar polling documentsBihar Polls 2025ECI guidelinesVoter ID alternativesvoter identification proofvoting without voter ID

RELATED News

‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: “Having Gandhi Surname Doesn’t Mean You Follow Mahatma’s Principles” | Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Check For Complete Details

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir To Get More Powers, New Amendment Will Now Make Him…

WPL 2026: From Harmanpreet Kaur to G. Kamalini, Full List of Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players

When Is Team India’s Next Cricket Match? Check Here

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

UK Shared Key Intelligence With Canada In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case, Report Suggests India Link

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

QUICK LINKS