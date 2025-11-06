LIVE TV
Bihar Poll Violence: Deputy CM Convoy Attacked In Bihar’s Lakhisarai, Mob Chants ‘Murdabad’, Vijay Sinha Threatens ‘Bulldozer Chalega’

RJD supporters created chaos in Lakhisarai during Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 by surrounding Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha’s vehicle. The crowd hurled slippers and shouted slogans of “Murdabad,” preventing him from moving ahead. Police officers were present at the scene to manage the situation as voting continued in the constituency, which recorded a turnout of 46.37% till 1 PM.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 6, 2025 14:54:30 IST

RJD supporters reportedly surrounded the vehicle of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai on Thursday. The crowd shouted slogans of “Murdabad” and threw slippers at his car, preventing him from moving forward. Security personnel immediately reached the spot to control the situation and ensure the Deputy Chief Minister’s safety.

The incident occurred while polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was underway across 121 constituencies in 18 districts.

Police personnel deployed in the area quickly intervened after the confrontation escalated near the polling booth. Law enforcement officers managed to disperse the mob and restore order. Authorities have not confirmed any arrests so far. Voters in the region continued to exercise their franchise as polling proceeded under tight security. Lakhisarai recorded a voter turnout of 46.37 percent till 1 PM, one of the highest among all districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Amid the violence, Vijay Kumar Sinha says, “These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win…They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote…Look at their hooliganism…This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.”



Phase 1 Voter Turnout Reaches 42.31 Percent by 1 PM

The Election Commission reported a cumulative voter turnout of 42.31 percent across Bihar till 1 PM. Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout at 46.73 percent, while Patna reported the lowest at 37.72 percent. Voting remained peaceful in most districts, except for a few sporadic incidents of unrest. The polling process is being closely monitored by election officials to ensure transparency and safety for voters in all constituencies.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:43 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Deputy CMBihar elections 2025Convoy Attackedhome-hero-pos-2rjd

