Home > Bihar Elections > Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP's Choti Kumari, RJD's Ramanuj Prasad Lead Bihar Assembly Battle, Counting on November 14

Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Choti Kumari, RJD’s Ramanuj Prasad Lead Bihar Assembly Battle, Counting on November 14

Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to Saran district, where voters across the Sonpur, Chapra, Manjhi, and Raghunathpur constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. The Saran district witnessed a voter turnout of 60.90%.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 14, 2025 01:05:43 IST

Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to Saran district, where voters across the Sonpur, Chapra, Manjhi, and Raghunathpur constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. These key seats carry significant political weight in the region, with high-stakes, multi-cornered battles shaping the district’s electoral landscape and influencing Bihar’s broader political direction. The Saran district witnessed a voter turnout of 60.90%. 

Chapra, Sonpur, Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The Bihar Sonpur, Chapra, Manjhi, and Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 is set for a decisive moment as vote counting begins tomorrow. Ahead of the official ECI results, early trends and real-time vote counts will indicate which candidate is leading, offering a first glimpse into the likely winner and the impact on the overall Bihar Assembly elections. 

Chapra Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Chapra Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 58.61%. Dr C.N. Gupta from the BJP is the sitting MLA from the Chapra seat. In 2015, BJP candidate Dr C.N. Gupta won from the seat.  

Sonpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Sonpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 68.20%. Dr Ramanuj Prasad from RJD is the sitting MLA from the Sonpur seat. In 2015, RJD candidate Dr Ramanuj Prasad won from the seat. 

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Raghunathpur Bihar Assembly Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 61.45.%, indicating a strong desire for change among the electorate. Harishankar Yadav from RJD is the sitting MLA from the Raghunathpur seat. In 2015, RJD candidate Harishankar Yadav won from the seat. 

Manjhi Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Manjhi Bihar Assembly Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 60.33%, indicating a strong desire for change among the electorate. Dr Satyendra Yadav from CPIM is the sitting MLA from the Manjhi seat. In 2015, INC candidate Vijay Shanker Dubey won the seat. 

Chapra Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Shak Naushad
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhoti Kumari
Bharatiya Ekta Dal Gyani Kumar Sharma
Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party Rajesh Kushwaha
Jan Suraaj Party Jai Prakash Singh
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Shatrughan Yadav
Independent Candidates Md Sultan Hussen Idrishi, Padma Mishra, Rakhi Gupta, Rana Yashwant Pratap Singh

Sonpur Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vinay Kumar Singh
Jan Suraaj Party Chandan Lal Mehta
Janshakti Janta Dal Surendra Prasad Yadav
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Dharamveer Kumar
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Dr. Ramanuj Prasad
Samata Party Ajay Kumar
Independent Candidates Ramesh Kumar, Rohit Roy

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] Vikash Kumar Singh
Jan Suraaj Party Rahul Kirti
Janshakti Janta Dal Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Osama Shahab
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Kumar Santosh
Independent Candidates Anita Kumari, Upendra Singh

Manjhi Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Nasim Ahamad
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Sanotsh Prasad
Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Dr. Satyendra Yadav
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] Randhir Kumar Singh
Jagrook Janta Party Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jan Suraaj Party Y.V. Giri
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Pratibha Devi
Independent Candidates Ashok Sharma, Om Prakash Prasad, Sanju Yadav, Suresh Kumar Ram

Chapra Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dr C.N. Gupta of the BJP clinched victory in the Chapra constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Dr C.N. Gupta of BJP, signalling a change in voter sentiment.

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Dr. C.N. Gupta BJP Randhir Kumar Singh RJD 11,379
2010 Janardan Singh Sigriwal BJP Pramendra Ranjan Singh RJD 35,871

Sonpur Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dr Ramanuj Prasad of the RJD clinched victory in the Sonpur constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to SDr Ramanuj Prasad of the RJD, signalling a change in voter sentiment. The contest concluded with a victory margin of 6686, reflecting the intensity of the battle. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Dr. Ramanuj Prasad RJD Vinay Kumar Singh BJP 36,396
2010 Vinay Kumar Singh BJP Rabri Devi RJD 20,685

Raghunathpur Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dr Harishankar Yadav of the RJD clinched victory in the Raghunathpur constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Dr Harishankar Yadav of the RJD, signalling a change in voter sentiment. The contest concluded with a victory margin of 17965, reflecting the intensity of the battle.

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Harishankar Yadav RJD Manoj Kumar Singh BJP 10,622
2010 Vikram Kunwar BJP Amar Nath Yadav CPI(ML)(L) 15,112

Manjhi Election Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Dr Satyendra Yadav of the CPIM clinched victory in the Manjhi constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Vijay Shanker Dubey of the INC, signalling a change in voter sentiment. The contest concluded with a victory margin of 17965, reflecting the intensity of the battle. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Vijay Shanker Dubey INC Keshav Singh LJP 8,866
2010 Gautam Singh JD(U) Hem Narayan Singh RJD 7,904
First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:05 AM IST
QUICK LINKS