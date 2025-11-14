‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14: As the Bihar Assembly election counting of votes is set to commence at 8 a.m., BJP leader Ajay Alok conveyed robust confidence about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power. He asserted that even the opposition is conscious that the NDA is going to form the government.

Ajay Alok Says Public Trust is With NDA

In his comments to ANI, Ajay Alok stated that the people of Bihar trust the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alok asserted, “NDA will be forming the government in Bihar again. Even the opposition knows that NDA is going to form the government in Bihar”.

JD(U) Expects Good Governance to Return

The Janata Dal (United) also expressed confidence on behalf of all of its constituents ahead of the outcome. The party wrote in a post on X: “Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again.” This signaled a buoyant mood within the NDA camp.

Exit Polls Point to a NDA Return.

Exit polls reported that Nitish Kumar’s NDA government was likely to come back. This has resulted in a tension of expectation as counting begins for all 243 Assembly constituencies.

High-Stakes Contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

With counting about to start, Bihar witnesses an electrifying contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The elections were conducted over two phases on November 6 and November 11.

Record Turnout in Bihar

The Election Commission indicated that see a total turnout of 67.13%, the highest in Bihar since 1951.

Phase 1 turnout: 65.06%

Phase 2 turnout: 69.20%

This record turnout shows strong engagement of voters in the state.

Parties in the Contest

The election contest is primarily between NDA and MGB:

NDA contains:

BJP

JD(U)

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

Rashtriya Lok Morcha

MGB includes :

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Congress

CPI-ML

CPI

CPM

Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP)

A new party on the ballot this year was Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj that made its electoral debut.

Religious Offerings Before Votes Are Counted

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, contesting from Lakhisarai, went to a temple to make prayers before the counting starts.

As votes begin to counting, attention is on Bihar to see if NDA retains its term or the opposition pulls off an upset. The outcome of this election may set the state in a direction for the next five years.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)