LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

BJP leader Ajay Alok expressed strong confidence that the NDA will form the next Bihar government, saying even the opposition recognises their advantage as vote counting begins.

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 09:16:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14: As the Bihar Assembly election counting of votes is set to commence at 8 a.m., BJP leader Ajay Alok conveyed robust confidence about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power. He asserted that even the opposition is conscious that the NDA is going to form the government.

Ajay Alok Says Public Trust is With NDA

In his comments to ANI, Ajay Alok stated that the people of Bihar trust the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alok asserted, “NDA will be forming the government in Bihar again. Even the opposition knows that NDA is going to form the government in Bihar”.

JD(U) Expects Good Governance to Return

The Janata Dal (United) also expressed confidence on behalf of all of its constituents ahead of the outcome. The party wrote in a post on X: “Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again.” This signaled a buoyant mood within the NDA camp.

Exit Polls Point to a NDA Return.

Exit polls reported that Nitish Kumar’s NDA government was likely to come back. This has resulted in a tension of expectation as counting begins for all 243 Assembly constituencies.

High-Stakes Contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

With counting about to start, Bihar witnesses an electrifying contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The elections were conducted over two phases on November 6 and November 11.

Record Turnout in Bihar

The Election Commission indicated that see a total turnout of 67.13%, the highest in Bihar since 1951.

Phase 1 turnout: 65.06%

Phase 2 turnout: 69.20%

This record turnout shows strong engagement of voters in the state.

Parties in the Contest

The election contest is primarily between NDA and MGB: 

NDA contains:

BJP

JD(U)

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

Rashtriya Lok Morcha

MGB includes :

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Congress

CPI-ML

CPI 

CPM

Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP)

A new party on the ballot this year was Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj that made its electoral debut.

Religious Offerings Before Votes Are Counted

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, contesting from Lakhisarai, went to a temple to make prayers before the counting starts.

As votes begin to counting, attention is on Bihar to see if NDA retains its term or the opposition pulls off an upset. The outcome of this election may set the state in a direction for the next five years.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajay AlokBihar ElectionsBihar Politicsbjpconfidenceelection resultsgovernment formationNDAOppositionpatnapolitical statementvote-counting

RELATED News

Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins Across 243 Seats

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between NDA And MGB

LATEST NEWS

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between NDA And MGB

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, (RJD) Kumar Sarvjeet & (BJP)Prem Kumar leading

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP Pramod Kumar LEADING

Sahebganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP’s Raju Kumar Singh LEADING

Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM; First Post-SIR Polls To Decide State’s New Mandate

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar Elections 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead As Vote Counting Begins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

Happy Children’s Day: India Celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru’s Legacy, Check Best Wishes, Quotes And Messages On This Special Day

Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ireland vs Portugal Red Card Cost Him 2026 World Cup Match One?

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting
‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting
‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting
‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

QUICK LINKS