Home > Bihar Elections > 'Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal': PM Modi Warns Mamata Sarkar In Bengal During NDA Victory Address

‘Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal’: PM Modi Warns Mamata Sarkar In Bengal During NDA Victory Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA’s massive mandate in Bihar and vowed to remove ‘Jungle Raj’ from West Bengal, saying the Bihar victory has cleared the path for BJP success there. Modi highlighted the positive ‘MY Formula’ of Mahila and Youth, which replaced the opposition’s divisive strategies.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 14, 2025 21:14:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the massive NDA mandate in Bihar and vowed to remove ‘Jungle Raj’ from West Bengal. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he said the Bihar victory has cleared the path for a BJP win in West Bengal, just as the river Ganga flows to Bengal through Bihar.

Modi highlighted the success as a sign of public trust and democratic strength. He thanked the people of Bihar and praised their record voter turnout. Party workers and supporters cheered as he spoke, and Modi connected with Bihar’s culture by wearing a gamchha with Mithila painting.

PM Modi attacked the Congress party, calling it ‘Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress – MMC’ and warning of a potential split. He said some leaders within Congress are dragging the party into internal conflicts. Modi added that Congress lacks a positive vision for the country and acts as a parasite on its allies. 

He emphasized that Bihar has once again proven that lies are defeated and people’s trust wins. The Prime Minister credited the Bihar electorate for supporting democracy and ensuring stability. He highlighted that the NDA victory in Bihar signals the beginning of a new era of growth and development.

MY Formula: Mahila and Youth Drive Bihar Victory

PM Modi highlighted the positive M-Y formula that contributed to the NDA’s win in Bihar. He explained that the “M-Y – Mahila and Youth” formula replaced the old communal M-Y strategy of the opposition. Bihar has a large youth population from all religions and castes, and their participation shattered divisive politics.

Modi said voters expressed their aspirations for a developed and prosperous Bihar, showing strong support for the NDA. The youth also assisted with electoral roll revisions, ensuring clean elections. Modi said this formula inspires the party and can energize workers in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal.

Bihar Victory Signals New Growth, Jobs, and Development

PM Modi said Bihar will witness new industries, investments, and job opportunities for youth in the next five years. He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and congratulated all NDA allies for the electoral success.

Modi emphasized that the people of Bihar gave the NDA a strong mandate, demonstrating confidence in the Election Commission. He said the Bihar assembly victory is a model for governance and development, showing that public trust and transparent elections can defeat divisive politics.

Modi added that this mandate strengthens democracy and sets the stage for Bihar to emerge as a prosperous and modern state.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS