Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between BJP And RJD

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bihar is gearing up for the counting of votes on Thursday, November 14. Earlier, on Tuesday, November 11, the state made history with a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). While 62.98 percent of male voters participated, women once again outshone them with a remarkable 71.78 percent turnout. As no irregularities or malpractices were reported, the ECI confirmed that re-polling will not be required at any of Bihar’s 90,740 polling booths.

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Harsidhi Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set 14.11.2025 as the date of results for all two constituencies.

Motihari Election Result 2025 – Winner

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Harsidhi: Krishnanandan Paswan of BJP and Rajendra Kumar of RJD

Motihari: Pramod Kumar of BJP and Dewa Gupta of RJD

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

Harsidhi: In Harsidhi Assembly Election 2020, Krishnanandan Paswan of the BJP emerged as the winning candidate.

Motihari: In Motihari Assembly Election 2020, Pramod Kumar of the BJP emerged as the winning candidate.