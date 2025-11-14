LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Jungle Raj People Won't Get A Chance To Loot': Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

'Jungle Raj People Won't Get A Chance To Loot': Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

As the NDA crosses the 200-seat mark in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the voters’ mandate, saying it reflects the people’s trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Amit Shah Reacts as NDA Set for Historic Sweep.
Amit Shah Reacts as NDA Set for Historic Sweep.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 14, 2025 16:59:35 IST

'Jungle Raj People Won't Get A Chance To Loot': Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is currently underway. While the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory after crossing the 200 mark. Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is currently underway. While the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory after crossing the 200 mark. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting to the ongoing trends, said, “I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfill it with even greater dedication…”

He adds, “Every single vote of the people of Bihar is a symbol of faith in the Modi government’s policy against infiltrators who play with India’s security and resources, and their sympathisers. The public has given a befitting reply to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote banks. The people of Bihar have conveyed the mood of the entire country that the purification of the voter list is mandatory, and there is no place for politics against it. That is why, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party has reached the last position in Bihar today.”



BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Ahead in Chhapra; Khesari Lal Struggles

Multiple rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, and the NDA’s woman voter base, have worked in favour of the BJP candidate in Chhapra, Chhoti Kumari, who is leading by a margin of 2,592 votes in the initial counting of 7/28 rounds. The seat has been a stronghold for the BJP with its victory in the last three elections.

NDA Crosses 200 Seats, Set for Historic Win in Bihar 2025

The National Democratic Alliance is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends.
The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 201 seats with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances.
As per latest trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA was leading in a combined total of 201 seats, with BJP leading in 90, JDU in 82, LJP 20, the HAM(S) 5, and RLM 4 as per data from the ECI after 2 pm.
RJD was leading in 28 seats, Congress was leading in 5 seats, CPI(ML) led in 2 seats, while CPI-M 1 seat, taking the total to 36 seats. Additionally, the BSP was leading in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which was considered to make Bihar a triangular battle, was seen trailing in all the seats contested.

NDA Prime Faces Leading Towards Win

Among other prime faces in Bihar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were seen leading on the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. After 15 rounds of counting in Tarapur, Choudhary is projected to win the seat with a huge lead of 19,426 votes against RJD’s Arun Kumar.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:39 PM IST
‘Jungle Raj People Won’t Get A Chance To Loot’: Amit Shah Attacks Mahagathbandhan As NDA Sweeps Bihar

