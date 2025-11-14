LIVE TV
Nitish Kumar Constituency: Was the JDU Chief Leader Nitish Kumar Contesting?

Nitish Kumar Constituency: Nitish Kumar did not contest the Bihar 2025 elections, led JDU statewide, with NDA leading 87 seats; Tejashwi, Tejpratap main competitors.

Published: November 14, 2025 12:52:27 IST

As per the official Bihar Assembly Election 2025 trends, JDU Chief Nitish Kumar did not contest from any constituency. This person chose instead to lead the party’s statewide campaign.

Nitish Kumar Constituency: Election Result Date & Key Facts

The results for Gurua Assembly Constituency were reported as of November 14, 2025, representing the status up to the Rounds to get updated.​

The main contenders for Bihar chief minister are Tejpratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Also, Tesajwi is giving tough competition in his constituency. 

Nitish Kumar did not have any seat, still, he will represent a figure in this constituency as he obtained only 87 seats till now..​

Nitish Kumar Constituency: Party Details & Candidate Identity

The JDU Chief, Nitish Kumar, does not appear among the candidates, nor does he represent Janata Dal United; his involvement in this particular seat is not supported by official data.​

JDU Chief Nitish Kumar did not contest any seat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. he led the party’s statewide campaign, and his name does not appear among the listed candidates. The NDA led by Nitish Kumar is currently ahead and poised to form the government, with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tejpratap Yadav positioned as main competitors for the chief minister’s post. As of November 14, 2025, Nitish Kumar’s party has won or leads in 87 seats; his personal candidacy is not reflected in this election.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 12:52 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: nitish kumar constituencynitish kumar constituency 2025nitish kumar constituency 2025 namenitish kumar constituency namenitish kumar is mla from which constituencynitish kumar won from which constituency in 2020

