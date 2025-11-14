Nitish Kumar Constituency: Was the JDU Chief Leader Nitish Kumar Contesting?

As per the official Bihar Assembly Election 2025 trends, JDU Chief Nitish Kumar did not contest from any constituency. This person chose instead to lead the party’s statewide campaign.

Nitish Kumar Constituency: Election Result Date & Key Facts

The results for Gurua Assembly Constituency were reported as of November 14, 2025, representing the status up to the Rounds to get updated.​

The main contenders for Bihar chief minister are Tejpratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Also, Tesajwi is giving tough competition in his constituency.

Nitish Kumar Constituency: Party Details & Candidate Identity

JDU Chief Nitish Kumar did not contest any seat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. he led the party’s statewide campaign, and his name does not appear among the listed candidates. The NDA led by Nitish Kumar is currently ahead and poised to form the government, with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tejpratap Yadav positioned as main competitors for the chief minister’s post. As of November 14, 2025, Nitish Kumar’s party has won or leads in 87 seats; his personal candidacy is not reflected in this election.