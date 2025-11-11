LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain urged voters to back development and reject “Jungle Raj” as Bihar’s second-phase polls began with 14.55% turnout by 9 am across 122 seats. Over 3.7 crore voters are set to cast votes on 45,399 polling stations.

Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections Sees High Enthusiasm Across 122 Seats. (Photo Credit- @NitishKumar)
Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections Sees High Enthusiasm Across 122 Seats. (Photo Credit- @NitishKumar)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 11, 2025 11:59:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said he is confident that voters in Bihar will back development and reject any return to “Jungle Raj.”

After casting his vote in Supaul along with his wife Renu Hussain, he said, “I have voted and appeal to everyone to do the same. We didn’t have breakfast before voting  pehle matdaan, phir jalpan.”

Hussain expressed confidence in the public mandate, adding, “People are united for development. The pace of progress will not stop. Voting here is one-sided in favour of development. ‘Jungle Raj part 2’ will not return.”

Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is witnessing high voter enthusiasm across several constituencies.

Also Check: Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj

Double-engine government promotion?

The BJP, part of the ruling NDA alliance, has been promoting its “double-engine government” model, claiming it has brought significant infrastructure and welfare progress to the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, opposition parties campaigned on issues such as unemployment, inflation, and law and order, seeking to challenge the NDA’s development model.

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls as of 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

Voting begins in Bihar

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors.

In the first phase, polling was held on Thursday in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar is ongoing on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on 14.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections.

Forty-five thousand three hundred ninety-nine polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. Five hundred ninety-five all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Candidates In Fray, High-Profile Contests To Watch On November 11

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar assembly pollsBihar elections 2025Bihar voting phase 2biharelectionnews

RELATED News

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls: Date, Time, and Live Broadcast Details

‘Focus On Bihar, Not Fear’: Prashant Kishor Urges Voters Amid Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Will Phase 2 Beat Phase 1’s Turnout? Check Voting % at 9, 11, 1, 3 & 5 PM

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Candidates In Fray, High-Profile Contests To Watch On November 11

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Dhoka’ Chyawanprash: Delhi High Court Slams Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, Bans Ad After Dabur Cries Foul

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

Numerology Horoscope Today, (11 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Active And Try To Complete Tasks Quickly

What Went Wrong With Apple iPhone Air 2.0? Company Delays The Launch

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A ‘Fidayeen’ Suicide Attack, Probe On

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

Hours Before Delhi Car Blast, Viral Reddit Post Questions “Is Something Going On In Delhi?”, Here’s What We know So Far

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development
‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development
‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development
‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

QUICK LINKS