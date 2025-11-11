Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Candidates In Fray, High-Profile Contests To Watch On November 11

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 enter a crucial stage as Phase 2 polling takes place on November 11, deciding the fate of several heavyweight politicians, debutants, independents and high-profile candidates. A total of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, are contesting across the constituencies going to polls.

The battle is primarily between three major blocs:

NDA (BJP + JD(U) + HAM + VIP)

INDIA bloc/Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress + Left)

Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut

Kahalgaon: Multi-cornered fight

One of the seats to watch is Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) with a four-way contest:

Shubhanand Mukesh (JD(U) – NDA)

Prawin Singh (Congress)

Rajnish Bharti (RJD)

Pawan Yadav, rebel BJP leader (Independent)

The traditional Congress stronghold has turned into a fragmented battlefield, increasing unpredictability.

Araria: Former IPS Shivdeep Lande enters politics

In Araria, former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande a popular figure in Bihar, contests as an Independent, disrupting traditional voting patterns. Narpatganj and Forbesganj seats are also under close watch due to unusual candidate line-ups.

Valmiki Nagar & Bettiah: Stakes high for BJP

In Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran), the NDA faces a united Opposition challenge. The border constituency’s outcome is expected to indicate early voter mood in North Bihar.

In Bettiah, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Renu Devi seeks re-election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned for her, signalling the BJP’s focus on the seat.

Top Candidates to Watch in Phase 2

Sumit Kumar Singh (JD(U)) – Chakai

Minister of Science and Technology

Known for winning from different platforms-JMM (2010), Independent (2020)

Faces Independent philanthropist Chandan Kumar Singh, and tribal leader Elizabeth Soren

Shreyasi Singh (BJP) – Jamui

Shooting gold medallist; prominent political family background

Defends seat against Mohammad Shamsad Alam (Mahagathbandhan)

Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) – Lauriya

Declared the richest candidate in Phase 2 with assets worth ₹368.98 crore

Owns multiple luxury cars, high-value land, and investments as per ADR report

Dhirendra Agrawal (Jan Suraaj) – Gaya Town

Ex-MP taking on BJP veteran Prem Kumar, MLA for eight consecutive terms

Gaya is a major testing ground for Prashant Kishor’s political experiment

Sheela Mandal (JD(U)) – Phulparas

Minister for Transport and Communication

Known for grassroots connect and strong EBC voter base

Jayant Raj Kushwaha (JD(U)) – Amarpur

Youngest minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet

Defending seat amid internal BJP criticism

Leshi Singh (JD(U)) – Dhamdaha

Five-time MLA; Minister of Food & Consumer Protection

Strong political influence and social work record

Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj) – Kargahar

Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer

Surprise candidate announced by Prashant Kishor

Neeraj Kumar Singh “Bablu” (BJP) – Chhatapur

Environment & Forest Minister

Relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

In spotlight due to resurfacing of an old controversial video

Mohammad Zama Khan (JD(U)) – Chainpur

Ex-BSP MLA who switched to JD(U)

Faced protests from sections of the Muslim community in past months

When will Bihar Election 2025 exit polls be released?

Exit polls will be announced after Phase 2 voting ends on November 11.

Bihar Assembly Election Result Date

Vote counting will be held on November 14, 2025, with final results expected by evening.

What makes Phase 2 crucial?

Multiple sitting ministers, former MPs, celebrities and bureaucrats are in play

Rise of Jan Suraaj adding a third front challenge

Several triangular and four-cornered contests increasing unpredictability

With power equations shifting, defections rising, and new faces challenging legacy politicians, Phase 2 of Bihar Elections 2025 is poised to shape political momentum for the final phase and beyond.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Would Gen Z Listen To Him?’ Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Second Phase Of Bihar Elections