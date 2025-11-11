Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Candidates In Fray, High-Profile Contests To Watch On November 11

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 enter a crucial stage as Phase 2 polling takes place on November 11, deciding the fate of several heavyweight politicians, debutants, independents and high-profile candidates. A total of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women, are contesting across the constituencies going to polls.
The battle is primarily between three major blocs:
-
NDA (BJP + JD(U) + HAM + VIP)
-
INDIA bloc/Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress + Left)
-
Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut
Kahalgaon: Multi-cornered fight
One of the seats to watch is Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) with a four-way contest:
-
Shubhanand Mukesh (JD(U) – NDA)
-
Prawin Singh (Congress)
-
Rajnish Bharti (RJD)
-
Pawan Yadav, rebel BJP leader (Independent)
The traditional Congress stronghold has turned into a fragmented battlefield, increasing unpredictability.
Araria: Former IPS Shivdeep Lande enters politics
In Araria, former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande a popular figure in Bihar, contests as an Independent, disrupting traditional voting patterns. Narpatganj and Forbesganj seats are also under close watch due to unusual candidate line-ups.
Valmiki Nagar & Bettiah: Stakes high for BJP
In Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran), the NDA faces a united Opposition challenge. The border constituency’s outcome is expected to indicate early voter mood in North Bihar.
In Bettiah, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Renu Devi seeks re-election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned for her, signalling the BJP’s focus on the seat.
Top Candidates to Watch in Phase 2
Sumit Kumar Singh (JD(U)) – Chakai
-
Minister of Science and Technology
-
Known for winning from different platforms-JMM (2010), Independent (2020)
-
Faces Independent philanthropist Chandan Kumar Singh, and tribal leader Elizabeth Soren
Shreyasi Singh (BJP) – Jamui
-
Shooting gold medallist; prominent political family background
-
Defends seat against Mohammad Shamsad Alam (Mahagathbandhan)
Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) – Lauriya
-
Declared the richest candidate in Phase 2 with assets worth ₹368.98 crore
-
Owns multiple luxury cars, high-value land, and investments as per ADR report
Dhirendra Agrawal (Jan Suraaj) – Gaya Town
-
Ex-MP taking on BJP veteran Prem Kumar, MLA for eight consecutive terms
-
Gaya is a major testing ground for Prashant Kishor’s political experiment
Sheela Mandal (JD(U)) – Phulparas
-
Minister for Transport and Communication
-
Known for grassroots connect and strong EBC voter base
Jayant Raj Kushwaha (JD(U)) – Amarpur
-
Youngest minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet
-
Defending seat amid internal BJP criticism
Leshi Singh (JD(U)) – Dhamdaha
-
Five-time MLA; Minister of Food & Consumer Protection
-
Strong political influence and social work record
Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj) – Kargahar
-
Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer
-
Surprise candidate announced by Prashant Kishor
Neeraj Kumar Singh “Bablu” (BJP) – Chhatapur
-
Environment & Forest Minister
-
Relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
-
In spotlight due to resurfacing of an old controversial video
Mohammad Zama Khan (JD(U)) – Chainpur
-
Ex-BSP MLA who switched to JD(U)
-
Faced protests from sections of the Muslim community in past months
When will Bihar Election 2025 exit polls be released?
Exit polls will be announced after Phase 2 voting ends on November 11.
Bihar Assembly Election Result Date
Vote counting will be held on November 14, 2025, with final results expected by evening.
What makes Phase 2 crucial?
-
Multiple sitting ministers, former MPs, celebrities and bureaucrats are in play
-
Rise of Jan Suraaj adding a third front challenge
-
Several triangular and four-cornered contests increasing unpredictability
With power equations shifting, defections rising, and new faces challenging legacy politicians, Phase 2 of Bihar Elections 2025 is poised to shape political momentum for the final phase and beyond.
ALSO READ: ‘Why Would Gen Z Listen To Him?’ Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Second Phase Of Bihar Elections
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.