“On November 14, Parties Of Rahul And Lalu Will Be Completely Wiped Out”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out on the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, asserting that the opposition alliance will be “completely wiped out” in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Shivhar, Shah said the opposition lacked both leadership and policy clarity, while the NDA stood united like the five Pandavas of the Mahabharat.

‘Mahagathbandhan Has No Leader, No Policy’

“On November 14, the parties of Rahul and Lalu will be completely wiped out. The NDA government is going to be formed here once again,” Shah declared.

“The Mahagathbandhan has neither a leader nor a clear policy. They don’t even know who is contesting from which seat. Meanwhile, all five parties of the NDA, united like the Pandavas, are contesting together for all 243 seats in Bihar,” he said.

Highlighting development projects in the state, Shah announced that the Vande Bharat Express connecting Sitamarhi and Ayodhya will be flagged off on the same day as the consecration ceremony of Goddess Sita’s temple in Sitamarhi.

“On the same day that the consecration ceremony of Goddess Sita’s temple will take place in Sitamarhi, we will also launch the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya. Those who come to Ayodhya will also visit Sitamarhi, and this will greatly benefit tourism in Bihar,” he said.

‘Rahul Gandhi Insulted Chhathi Maiya And PM Modi’

Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hurting religious sentiments, alleging he had insulted both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhathi Maiya.

Furthermore, Shah remarked, “Rahul Gandhi has just insulted Chhathi Maiya. By insulting Modi Ji, you have insulted Chhathi Maiya. Whenever you have insulted PM Narendra Modi, the public has responded by defeating you. This time, the people of Sitamarhi must remember that.”

NDA’s Development Push For Bihar

Shah compared the NDA’s tenure with that of the previous UPA government, claiming that Bihar had received over 6 times more central funds under PM Modi.

“When the Congress government was in power at the Centre, Bihar was given only ₹2.8 lakh crore in 10 years. But during Modi Ji’s 10 years, Bihar received ₹18.7 lakh crore,” Shah said.

He also announced that the Kisan Samman Nidhi payout would be increased from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 per year, and that airports in Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur would be upgraded to international standards.

“Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the annual amount provided to farmers will be increased from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000,” he said.

