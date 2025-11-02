Who Is Jyoti Singh? The Woman At the Centre Of Pawan Singh’s High-Profile Divorce, Now Turning To Politics- Bihar Election 2025

Jyoti Singh is a name everyone’s talking about, not just because she’s Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s wife, but because she’s now stepping into the political spotlight on her own terms. Once known mainly as a star’s partner, Jyoti is rewriting her story, one filled with courage, controversy, and confidence. From courtroom battles to campaign rallies, she’s showing that she’s more than just a headline.

Her journey is about finding her voice, standing tall, and proving that no label can define her. Jyoti Singh isn’t just following fame, she’s creating her own spotlight.

Jyoti Singh: The Political Surprise Ahead Of Bihar Election

In October 2025 , Jyoti Singh filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency in Bihar.

, Jyoti Singh filed her from the in Bihar. Her decision came just days after her husband announced he wouldn’t contest the elections.

As she arrived in Karakat to file her papers, large crowds gathered in support.

Her father, Rambabu Singh , told NDTV that locals had grown close to her when she campaigned for Pawan Singh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

, told NDTV that locals had grown close to her when she during the . Her nomination followed a private meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor , sparking speculation about her next move.

, sparking speculation about her next move. Observers believe she’s now charting her own political path, independent of her husband’s influence.

Pawan Singh: The Controversial Comeback Amid Controversies With Wife Jyoti Singh

Earlier in 2025 , Pawan Singh rejoined the BJP after being dropped by the party in 2024 due to multiple controversies.

, after being dropped by the party in 2024 due to multiple controversies. His comeback reportedly followed meetings with senior BJP leaders , including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda .

, including and . Many expected him to be fielded from the Arrah constituency in the Bihar Assembly elections.

in the Bihar Assembly elections. However, he later announced he would not contest , choosing instead to remain a “true soldier” of the BJP.

, choosing instead to remain a His wife Jyoti’s sudden nomination from Karakat has completely shifted the narrative, adding a new twist to both their personal and political journeys.

From Marriage To Mayhem: The Turbulent Life Of Jyoti Singh

Jyoti Singh, a native of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, married Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh in March 2018 in what seemed like a fairytale wedding. But soon, cracks began to appear in their relationship, turning the dream into a public nightmare. By October 2021, Jyoti filed for divorce in the Ballia family court, accusing Pawan of domestic violence, harassment, and even forcing her to undergo multiple abortions. She alleged that the actor would often return home drunk and physically abuse her.

Her case also cited dowry-related harassment, with Jyoti demanding ₹2 lakh per month in maintenance and ₹20,000 for rent. Over time, the divorce battle has evolved into a long, messy courtroom drama marked by repeated hearings, emotional statements, and legal delays. While Pawan Singh continues to deny all charges, Jyoti insists her fight isn’t for revenge, it’s for justice, respect, and a life beyond the shadow of her famous husband.

