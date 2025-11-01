Bihar Election 2025: Shocking List of Bihar Candidates Who Have Criminal Cases

With the Bihar Assembly Elections set to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting scheduled for November 14, political battlelines in the state have sharply defined themselves. The battle sees Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), leading the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) under Tejashwi Yadav, facing off against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, some 423 (32%) candidates in the fray in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election have declared criminal cases in their election affidavits.

In a recent report by the ADR and Bihar Election Watch revealed that of the 1,303 candidates contesting from 121 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar Election 2025, 32% have declared criminal cases against themselves.



Party Candidates Analysed With Serious Criminal Cases Percentage Jan Suraaj Party 114 49 43% RJD 70 42 60% BJP 48 27 56% INC 23 12 52% CPI(ML)(L) 14 9 64% BSP 89 16 18% JD(U) 57 15 26% AAP 44 9 20% Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 13 5 38% CPI 5 4 80% CPI(M) 3 3 100%

Tejashwi Yadav: Grand Alliance’s CM face

Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). He is contesting for a third consecutive term from his traditional stronghold of Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav have a long list of criminal cases against him and several cases which are still pending under IPC Section-324, 302, 505, and 420. RJD leader has declared assets totaling Rs 4,74 Crore, comprising landholdings, commercial properties, and several luxury vehicles.

Anant Singh: Mokama Constituency

Janata Dal (United) leader is contesting from the Mokama constituency in Panta. The gangster-turned politician owns assets worth Rs 37.88 crore. His affidavit also shows 28 criminal cases against him, involving charges from murder to illegal possession of weapons.

Karanveer Singh: Barh Constituency

RJD candidate Karanveer Singh is battling from the Barh constituency. The Lallu Mukhiya has declared assets of Rs 17.72 crore and faces 15 criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping.

Ritlal Rai: Danapur Constituency

RJD leader Ritlal Rai is contesting from Danapur Constituency with 30 criminal cases, including murder and extortion. Despite his legal troubles, he is a wealthy candidate, declaring assets worth Rs 7.71 crore in his election affidavit.

Amarendra Kumar Paney: Kuchaykot

JDU leader Amarendra Kumar Paney from Kuchaykot constituency has declared assets of Rs 5.69 crore with multiple business interests. The Bihar candidate holds 14 criminal cases against him, including attempted murder and rioting.

Osama Shahab: Siwan

RJD candidate and son of the late gangster Mohammad Warisaliganj, Osama Shahab, has assets worth Rs 2.31 crore. He declared 5 criminal cases against him.

Ananad Mohan: Nabinagar

JD(U) candidate and son of gangster turned politician Anand Mohan, Chetan Anand, is contesting from Nabinagar with Rs 1.46 crore of assets and two criminal cases.