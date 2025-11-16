Prashant Kishor’s Party Makes BIG Claim, Accuses Nitish Govt Of Diverting Rs 14,000 Cr World Bank Funds To Give Rs 10,000 To Women

Bihar elections are over but not the game of post poll dramas. As its a well known fact that BJP became the highest achieving party with 89 seats followed by JDU with 85 seats, RJD with 25 seats and JSP with zero seats, the political blame game has begun.

In the latest development, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party has accused the Nitish Kumar government for diverting World Bank funds to poll expences. The party alleged that World Bank funds worth Rs 14,000 crore, meant for development projects, were diverted to issue cash transfers to women ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The party claimed that the government used this money to provide Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a move that reached 1.25 crore women voters. Jan Suraaj leaders demanded a full investigation into the matter, stating that public money was misused during the election period and that the cash transfer influenced the recent poll outcome.

#WATCH | Delhi | Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Verma says, “The Prime Minister himself criticised the ‘Rewari’… And now what happened in Bihar?… Currently, Bihar’s public debt is approximately Rs 4,06,000 crores. Its daily interest is Rs 63 crores… We have information,… pic.twitter.com/kcqOno1ZTE — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Leaders Claim Cash Transfers Influenced Election Outcome

Jan Suraaj National President Uday Singh said at a press conference that the use of public funds affected the mandate. He stated that almost Rs 40,000 crore was spent between June 21 and the polling day to secure votes.

Singh alleged that parts of the World Bank funds were used for the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women across the state. He claimed that such a large spending pattern raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the election process, especially when development funds were reportedly diverted for political purposes.

#WATCH | On Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Verma’s allegations of deviation of World Bank funds to give Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “Where do they get this data from, this information from?…Making empty claims – if you have any facts, present… https://t.co/GVi8XhLnHe pic.twitter.com/kTLpyMdcP9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Uday Singh further said that Bihar’s economy may not be able to recover the amount spent before the elections. He stated that the government now has limited funds left to invest in public welfare schemes.

Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Verma repeated these concerns and alleged that Rs 14,000 crore from World Bank funds was distributed just before the model code of conduct came into effect. He questioned the ethics of diverting international development funds and said that such decisions could affect voter behaviour in future elections in other states as well.

Jan Suraaj Highlights Debt and Treasury Issues

Pavan Verma said that Bihar’s public debt has reached Rs 4.06 lakh crore and that the state faces a daily interest burden of Rs 63 crore. He claimed that the treasury is currently under pressure and lacks sufficient funds for major welfare projects.

Verma added that the diversion of funds, if proven, raises questions about financial management. He also said that the government may legally justify the diversion later, but the impact on the election process cannot be ignored. Police and state authorities have not made any official statement on the allegations.

Jan Suraaj, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, failed to secure a single seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections despite contesting in 238 constituencies. The NDA returned to power with a sweeping mandate, winning 202 seats across the state.

