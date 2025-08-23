LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Tejashwi Yadav: FIR Filed Against The Former DY CM Of Bihar For 'Objectionable' Post On PM Modi

Tejashwi Yadav: FIR Filed Against The Former DY CM Of Bihar For ‘Objectionable’ Post On PM Modi

Gadchiroli: FIR has been filed against Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar by the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported in the PTI.

Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit- @yadavtejashwi)
Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit- @yadavtejashwi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 23, 2025 04:02:22 IST

Gadchiroli: FIR has been filed against Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar by the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. This FIR was filed against the former Deputy CM of Bihar for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior police official said that, Milind Narote, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has filed the complaint against the former Deputy CM of Bihar. The first information report was filed against Mr. Yadav under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), according to the senior police official as reported in PTI. 

What is the most prominent issue in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted this year and the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has dominated the news headlines in these elections. In a significant update related to this issue, The Supreme Court (SC) on August 22, 2025, Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept Aadhaar or any one of 11 specified documents for inclusion of names. This has been done by the Supreme Court to make the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar more voter-friendly, A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has also instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow voters to submit claims both physically and through online mode during the SIR process.

Also read: Bihar SIR Row: ECI Directed By Supreme Court To Publish List Of Deleted Voters

