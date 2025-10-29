LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

A viral video shows Tejashwi Yadav throwing a plastic bottle from a helicopter after washing his hands, triggering widespread criticism online. Netizens called the act irresponsible and questioned his civic sense, even as he campaigns on youth and development promises.

Tejashwi Yadav faces backlash after a viral video shows him throwing a plastic bottle. (Screengrab: X/Sameer)
Tejashwi Yadav faces backlash after a viral video shows him throwing a plastic bottle. (Screengrab: X/Sameer)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 29, 2025 14:35:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

A video of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism for what many users are calling an “irresponsible and arrogant act.” The video shows Tejashwi sitting inside a helicopter with its door open, washing his hands using water from a plastic bottle and then throwing the empty bottle onto the helipad below.

The clip, widely shared on X, has sparked a heated debate on civic responsibility and environmental awareness especially from a leader who often positions himself as the face of Bihar’s youth.

“Irresponsible”: Internet Reacts

Netizens slammed the RJD leader for littering, questioning his commitment to public responsibility and environmental care.

One user wrote:

“When leaders themselves ignore cleanliness, how can we expect citizens to care about the environment?”

Another commented:

“Tejashwi is considered the face of Bihar’s youth. This was not expected from him.”

A third user commented:

“Washing hands won’t clean your image, clear your mindset first.”

Some comments even questioned privilege and entitlement, with one user asking:

“How can an MP manage to get a helicopter? Do they get enough money for that?”

Another sharply commented:

“Education and wealth can’t replace values taught at home. Civic sense reflects upbringing, not income.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. One user defended him, saying:

“He is on the move. Cleaning hands before shaking hands isn’t wrong. The garbage can be cleaned by the ground staff later.”

Video Surfaces Amid Manifesto Push

The controversy comes at a time when Tejashwi Yadav and the INDIA bloc have released their election manifesto titled ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’, promising:

  • A government job for one member of every household

  • Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

  • Making all contractual and ‘Jeevika Didis’ permanent employees with a salary of ₹30,000 per month

  • IT parks, SEZs, education city, and five new expressways in Bihar

Tejashwi reiterated that an employment guarantee law would be passed within 20 days if the alliance forms the government.

But instead of the promises in the manifesto, it is the helicopter bottle-tossing video that is dominating headlines.

The Bigger Question

The incident has opened a larger conversation on civic sense among political leaders, especially in a state where cleanliness and waste management remain critical issues.

As one X user summed it up:

“Money can’t buy civic sense, hygiene and good manners.”

ALSO READ: 'Heartbreak Approved!' Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee's Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biharelectionnewstejashwi yadavTejashwi Yadav controversyTejashwi Yadav news

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

