Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

A video of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism for what many users are calling an “irresponsible and arrogant act.” The video shows Tejashwi sitting inside a helicopter with its door open, washing his hands using water from a plastic bottle and then throwing the empty bottle onto the helipad below.

The clip, widely shared on X, has sparked a heated debate on civic responsibility and environmental awareness especially from a leader who often positions himself as the face of Bihar’s youth.

“Irresponsible”: Internet Reacts

Netizens slammed the RJD leader for littering, questioning his commitment to public responsibility and environmental care.

One user wrote:

“When leaders themselves ignore cleanliness, how can we expect citizens to care about the environment?”

Another commented:

“Tejashwi is considered the face of Bihar’s youth. This was not expected from him.”

A third user commented:

“Washing hands won’t clean your image, clear your mindset first.”

Some comments even questioned privilege and entitlement, with one user asking:

“How can an MP manage to get a helicopter? Do they get enough money for that?”

Another sharply commented:

“Education and wealth can’t replace values taught at home. Civic sense reflects upbringing, not income.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. One user defended him, saying:

“He is on the move. Cleaning hands before shaking hands isn’t wrong. The garbage can be cleaned by the ground staff later.”

Video Surfaces Amid Manifesto Push

The controversy comes at a time when Tejashwi Yadav and the INDIA bloc have released their election manifesto titled ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’, promising:

A government job for one member of every household

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

Making all contractual and ‘Jeevika Didis’ permanent employees with a salary of ₹30,000 per month

IT parks, SEZs, education city, and five new expressways in Bihar

Tejashwi reiterated that an employment guarantee law would be passed within 20 days if the alliance forms the government.

But instead of the promises in the manifesto, it is the helicopter bottle-tossing video that is dominating headlines.

The Bigger Question

The incident has opened a larger conversation on civic sense among political leaders, especially in a state where cleanliness and waste management remain critical issues.

As one X user summed it up:

“Money can’t buy civic sense, hygiene and good manners.”

