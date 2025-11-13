LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Vote Counting LIVE: Warsaliganj Assembly Election Result 2025 counting will begin on November 14. A close contest is expected between BJP’s Aruna Devi and RJD’s Anita Devi Mahto. Stay tuned to eci.gov.in for live updates, vote margins, and the final winner announcement.

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 22:36:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Warsaliganj Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The audience is well aware of the result in the Warsaliganj constituency, as the counting of votes for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 will be held on November 14, 2025. The highly competitive contenders for the constituency are Aruna Devi (BJP) and Anita (RJD). 

Bihar Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) counting of votes in the Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025 era will happen across various counting centers on November 14, 2025. The commission will provide early trends on eci.gov.in and will continue to record updates for leads and margins of votes throughout the vote counting. The official results are expected to be declared by the end of evening.

Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The official winner for the Warsaliganj election will be announced on November 14, 2025 after counting is done. The key contest is between Aruna Devi (BJP) and Anita (RJD), despite several other candidates who are making this important Bihar assembly seat worth its weight in gold.

Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Here is the full list of candidates contesting in the Warsaliganj Assembly Constituency (2025):

  • Aruna Devi (BJP)
  • Umesh Prasad (JSP)
  • Anita (RJD)
  • Nandlal Sharma (JGJP)
  • Surendra Paswan (INSAF)
  • Akhlaqur Rahman Mallick (RASMP)
  • Umakant (IND)
  • Nayan Kumar (IND)
  • Rakesh Kumar (IND)

Warsaliganj Chunav Result- 2025 & 2020 Winner

In 2020, Aruna Devi (BJP) won the elections after defeating the RJD candidate by a respectable margin. The seat has been a BJP stronghold seat for the past elections. However, this election for 2025 election appears that it will be contested close due to political alliances changing and local issues.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly election result 2025Bihar eciBihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbihar election result 2025Bihar Gaya Town Election Result 2025BiharelectionsnewsbjpcongressECIJDUrjdWarsaliganj Assembly Election result 2025Warsaliganj Bihar Election Result 2025Warsaliganj chunav resultWarsaliganj Election result 2025Warsaliganj election result winnerWarsaliganj vidhan sabha chunav resultWarsaliganj winner vote margin

RELATED News

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

LATEST NEWS

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Vinay Bihari and Sunil Kumar Face Tough Contest in Bihar Polls

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

Begusarai, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bakhri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Contests, Candidates And 2020 Comparison

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle
Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle
Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle
Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

QUICK LINKS