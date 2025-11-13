Warsaliganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Aruna Devi and Anita Devi Mahto Gear Up for a Tough Battle

Warsaliganj Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The audience is well aware of the result in the Warsaliganj constituency, as the counting of votes for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 will be held on November 14, 2025. The highly competitive contenders for the constituency are Aruna Devi (BJP) and Anita (RJD).

Bihar Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) counting of votes in the Warsaliganj Assembly Election 2025 era will happen across various counting centers on November 14, 2025. The commission will provide early trends on eci.gov.in and will continue to record updates for leads and margins of votes throughout the vote counting. The official results are expected to be declared by the end of evening.

Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

The official winner for the Warsaliganj election will be announced on November 14, 2025 after counting is done. The key contest is between Aruna Devi (BJP) and Anita (RJD), despite several other candidates who are making this important Bihar assembly seat worth its weight in gold.

Warsaliganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Here is the full list of candidates contesting in the Warsaliganj Assembly Constituency (2025):

Aruna Devi (BJP)

Umesh Prasad (JSP)

Anita (RJD)

Nandlal Sharma (JGJP)

Surendra Paswan (INSAF)

Akhlaqur Rahman Mallick (RASMP)

Umakant (IND)

Nayan Kumar (IND)

Rakesh Kumar (IND)

Warsaliganj Chunav Result- 2025 & 2020 Winner

In 2020, Aruna Devi (BJP) won the elections after defeating the RJD candidate by a respectable margin. The seat has been a BJP stronghold seat for the past elections. However, this election for 2025 election appears that it will be contested close due to political alliances changing and local issues.