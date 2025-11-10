LIVE TV
What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will conclude on November 11, after which exit polls will take center stage. Top poll agencies including Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and C Voter will release their projections shortly after voting ends at 5 pm. The final results will be declared on November 14, deciding whether the NDA retains power or the INDIA bloc stages a comeback.

Bihar elections exit polls to be released after Phase 2 voting on November 11; final results on November 14 to decide next government. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 10, 2025 15:12:10 IST

The first phase of the Bihar elections ended on November 6, with the second phase scheduled for November 11. As soon as the voting ends, the focus will shift to the exit polls. Votes will be counted on November 14, with results expected on the same day. The Bihar Assembly has 243 constituencies. It will require a minimum of 122 seats for a party or coalition to form the government.

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Exit Polls Come Out?

On November 11, when the voting will conclude at around 5 pm, major pollsters of the country, including Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India, CSDS, C Voter, Times Now, and Poll of Polls, will begin releasing their projections. The outcome of this election will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues its hold on power, or if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led INDIA bloc under Tejashwi Yadav manages to end Kumar’s two-decade-long leadership.

Once voting wraps up around 5 pm, major pollsters such as Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India, CSDS, C Voter, Times Now, and Poll of Polls will begin releasing their projections.

What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters immediately after they cast their ballots. Their purpose is to assess voter preferences and predict possible election outcomes.

These polls attempt to capture not only which candidate or party voters chose but also the reasons behind their choices. While exit polls do not guarantee accuracy, they often provide early indications of voter sentiment and potential trends before the official results are announced.

The precision of an exit poll depends on various factors, including the sampling approach, the size of the sample, the margin of error, and whether voters feel comfortable disclosing their choices. Since exit polls are conducted on the day of polling, they are considered more reflective of the electoral mood than pre-poll or opinion surveys, which rely on earlier voter perceptions.

How Are Exit Polls Conducted?

Survey agencies typically engage voters as they leave polling stations. They use structured, close-ended questionnaires that record a voter’s choice along with demographic information such as age, gender, and religion, which may influence electoral behavior.

To ensure broad representation, pollsters select sample polling stations across both urban and rural constituencies. Depending on their methodology, agencies may use random sampling or more targeted sampling techniques. After data is gathered, analysts compile and evaluate the responses to identify patterns, regional shifts, and constituency-level leads.

Regulation by the Election Commission

Although exit polls are carried out by private agencies, they operate under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The ECI prohibits the publication or broadcast of any exit poll data until the final phase of polling concludes. Violating this rule can result in penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years or monetary fines.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS