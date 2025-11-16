When Will Nitish Kumar Take The Oath As Bihar Chief Minister? Check Date, Venue And All You Need To Know About The Swearing-In Ceremony

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the Bihar Assembly elections with a massive margin and therefore, Nitish Kumar is going to take the oath as the state’s Chief minister for the tenth time in a row.

His selection as the head of the coalition government has been supported by the big players from all the alliance partners, thus putting to rest earlier doubts regarding a transition to a leader from the now single-most powerful partner, the BJP.

The new government’s formation is already in progress with the necessary formalities, such as the outgoing council of ministers being dissolved and the NDA legislative party leader being elected, expected to go on until the end of this week. The public is very much interested in the last arrangements for the inauguration which is turning out to be a powerful political event.

Expected Oath-Taking Schedule

The new government’s official swearing-in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for November 19-20, 2025. The exact date basically depends on the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to be present at the grand occasion in Patna.

The first thing that will happen is Nitish Kumar will resign to the Governor, which is an official way of disbanding the present government, and then NDA legislators will gather to elect him as their leader, which is already a formality because of the agreement made before elections.

The whole process is aimed at making the government formation very quick and at the same time keeping the stability and development mandate.

Venue: Gandhi Maidan, Patna

In Patna, Gandhi Maidan, a historic site, is said to be the central location where one of the most expensive ceremonies will take place according to the public mandate which is widely believed.

Normally, the Governor’s official residence, Raj Bhavan, is the place for such events but the extensive Gandhi Maidan has been picked for the large number of guests including many elites and supporters who are expected to come.

The site has already started to be prepared as the Patna district administration has made a decision to set up barricades around the place from November 17 to 20 for securing and controlling the logistics of the splendid ceremony. The choice of this site brings to mind the earlier grand public swearing-in events, thus reaffirming the NDA’s mandate.

