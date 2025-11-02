Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Anant Singh, widely known as “Chhote Sarkar,”. He is a veteran politician from Mokama, Bihar, who was born in 1961 and is 64 years old. He has been selected as a candidate from his own constituency several times. But now he has switched over to the RJD and JD(U) parties. Neelam Singh, his spouse, also takes an active part in shaping political decisions.

Anant Singh: Net worth and assets

Anant Singh’s net worth is around ₹68 crores. He is the owner of several properties throughout Bihar. Properties consist of Patna and Delhi, luxury cars, farming land, business activities, and investments. This affluence gives him a strong political footing in the state.

Anant Singh: Controversies and Legal Issues

He is regarded as a “bahubali” or feudal-type politician. Anant Singh has been a party to numerous cases involving serious crimes like murder and violent confrontations, among others. In November 2025, Anant Singh was arrested for allegedly having a part in the death of Dular Chand Yadav, who was a supporter of the Jan Suraaj party. The case, owing to its political connections, has garnered huge public attention. Singh was convicted earlier under the Arms Act, but later he was given a clean chit.

Anant Singh: Influence and Public Perception

Anant Singh is still a figure that divides people, who cannot avoid being him; he wields big influence, and at the same time has the criminal allegations against him that draw scrutiny. His political power, wealth, and scandals combined make him a highly debated and significant personality in Bihar politics.