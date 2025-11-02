LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Anant Singh, known as “Chhote Sarkar,” is a powerful Mokama politician with a ₹68 crore net worth. Recently arrested in a murder case, he remains a controversial Bihar figure.

Anant Singh Arrest, Net Worth, Controversies
Anant Singh Arrest, Net Worth, Controversies

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 2, 2025 11:52:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Anant Singh, widely known as “Chhote Sarkar,”. He is a veteran politician from Mokama, Bihar, who was born in 1961 and is 64 years old. He has been selected as a candidate from his own constituency several times. But now he has switched over to the RJD and JD(U) parties. Neelam Singh, his spouse, also takes an active part in shaping political decisions.

 

Anant Singh: Net worth and assets

Anant Singh’s net worth is around ₹68 crores. He is the owner of several properties throughout Bihar. Properties consist of Patna and Delhi, luxury cars, farming land, business activities, and investments. This affluence gives him a strong political footing in the state.

 

Anant Singh: Controversies and Legal Issues

He is regarded as a “bahubali” or feudal-type politician. Anant Singh has been a party to numerous cases involving serious crimes like murder and violent confrontations, among others. In November 2025, Anant Singh was arrested for allegedly having a part in the death of Dular Chand Yadav, who was a supporter of the Jan Suraaj party. The case, owing to its political connections, has garnered huge public attention. Singh was convicted earlier under the Arms Act, but later he was given a clean chit.

 

Anant Singh: Influence and Public Perception

Anant Singh is still a figure that divides people, who cannot avoid being him; he wields big influence, and at the same time has the criminal allegations against him that draw scrutiny. His political power, wealth, and scandals combined make him a highly debated and significant personality in Bihar politics.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anant SinghAnant Singh arrestBihar politicianBihar PoliticsChhote SarkarControversiesMokama MLAMurder caserjd

RELATED News

Mukesh Sahani: From ‘Son of Mallah’ To Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Pick, Will He Shift Vote Bank In Bihar Elections 2025?

Nitish Kumar’s Decades In Power: A Story Of Strategy And Survival In Bihar

Prashant Kishor: From Kingmaker To Challenger, Jan Suraaj Party Prepares To Rewrite Bihar Politics

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

‘Since 2005, We Have…’: Nitish Kumar Issues Big Message For Voters Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

LATEST NEWS

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

‘King’ Title Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan’s BIG Birthday Surprise To Fans, Actor Reunites With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

60 And Still Spreading Romance Like Confetti: From Delhi To The World, The Undisputed King Of Hearts, Happy Birthday To THE SHAH RUKH KHAN!

At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details
Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details
Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details
Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

QUICK LINKS