Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’

"Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late," crying Tanushree Dutta captioned her video on her Instagram.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: July 23, 2025 21:55:28 IST

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently shared a video about experiencing harassment at home, which triggered her and led to a heated discussion online. She responded to a social media user who questioned her statements, accusing her of trying to maintain her notoriety.

#MeToo Row

On the shoot of ‘Horn Ok Please’ (2008), Tanushree has accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, which ignited the #MeToo movement in India. Tanushree even filed a formal complaint in October 2018, despite the veteran’s denial of the accusations.  In 2019, Nana Patekar was cleared of any sexual harassment accusations by the police.

Tanushree Alleges Ongoing Harassment

Tanushree revealed in the shared video, which got viral on the internet, that she is forced to report the harassment to the police because she cannot handle the ongoing abuse. Her Instagram post reads, “I’m sick and tired of this harassment!! It’s been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I reached out to the police today as I was fed up of all this). Please someone help me! Do something before it’s too late (sic).”

Is Tanushree Suffering From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Tanushree claimed that she is suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and she chants Hindu mantras to maintain her sanity. Bhagam Bhag actress said, “Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic Fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and axciety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours! (sic).”

 

In the 2005 movie “Aashiq Banaya Aapne,” Tanushree made her acting debut opposite Emraan Hashmi. The movie gained massive popularity. Her most recent appearance was in the 2013 film SuperCops vs. Super Villains.

Tags: Tanushree DuttaTanushree Dutta cryingTanushree Dutta NanaTanushree Dutta viral video

