Disha Patani’s Hottest Fashion Moments That Prove She’s a Style Icon

Disha Patani’s Instagram is proof that she serves fashion with a side of hotness every single time, and while some might find it repetitive, she does experiment in her own way. Right from discovering how to create hot looks out of nothing to finding the right balance of fashion and accessories, Disha knows it all.

And well, some of her fashion looks deserve their own moment.

5 Times Disha Patani Served Hot Looks With A Side Of Fashion

While many often stereotype Disha for her fashion picks, she’s more often than not experimented and proven that she’s not just hot, but also quite a style icon, to say the least. Right from sarees to dresses to the most basic fits, Disha has always known how to make her fits hot, and well, these are just some of the picks.

1. The saree styles







Even though Disha’s saree moments seem to be a very tried and tested formula where she wears a certain kind of blouse, takes the pallu of the saree a certain way, and then there’s the add-on with hair and makeup, it counts for hot moments every single time she wears them. This bedazzled saree is a custom Monisha Jaising, and is undoubtedly one of the finer looks, and it shows.

This look features a very stylish blouse, and that extra drop on the sleeves makes it look like a smart accessory, instead of overdoing it with bangles or anything else. The earrings are subtle but not too light, and finding that balance is something Disha does right every single time. The matte makeup with a bright pout, one silver kada and her hair left open, truly makes for the perfect wedding guest inspo.

2. The all white moment







Something about lacy fits that is every bit stunning, isn’t it? And this white fit from Disha’s closet most definitely felt like a stunner, and how. Right from the detailing and the vintage vibe it gave to the corsetted bodice, it screams high fashion in every way it can.

Something that also helped the look come together is the hairstyle. Honestly, one wouldn’t have been comfortable about doing away with any jewellery, but it was a bold move to skip the accessories and let the outfit have a moment, and she served and how. The low-key makeup further elevated the overall vibe of the look, and it was a fashion moment, for sure.

3. Never going wrong with a black dress





Once again, Disha proved that she’s a style icon for a reason, because she successfully managed to have a moment with her outfits, and it’s never about how dressy they are or how expensive they might be. This black dress is flowy, has a very hot back with the criss-cross pattern, and the fabric is all things high-fashion.

With a silver ring and a dainty bracelet, everything that might have felt missing otherwise seemed to be complete and how. Also, hair is always the main character in her outfits every time she keeps them open, isn’t it? Like someone just asks her hair to behave and they do, and help bring the look put together to the T.

4. Sheer dress







Burgundy has been the centre of attention of late, and anything in that colour or one that belongs to the family seems to be quite a hot pick, to say the least. And this outfit is exactly that. It’s a dress, it’s just a cover-up, or it’s a beach fit? Well, who knows, because Disha has clearly upped the notch with this look.

There’s something about such fabrics that have a see-through vibe and aren’t just sheer that makes them instantly hot, and this one’s that pick. Right from the plunging neckline to the bikini sneak peek to the tie-up back, everything looks stunning, and at the same time, adds to the hotness quotient of the look.

5. Cargo pants for the win







Who’d have thought that cargo pants as a style could look this hot? Honestly, I get it, it’s also about the styling and what you pair it with, but just wearing a crop top or a bikini top with these pants doesn’t do the job, because there are several layers to an overall look passing off as not just hot, but also fashionable.

For example, Disha’s outfit here makes everything look put together with the way she’s styled that extra layer of scarf, or even if it’s just a piece of random fabric that she put together and made it a ‘lewk’ instead of just another OOTD. It is such a cool outfit for concerts or such outdoor events that go beyond the basics, but always look fashionable.

Well, these were just some looks that prove how Disha’s fashion isn’t just always about being hot, but also pretty effortless, for the beauty lies in the way she styles them!