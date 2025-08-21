LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

Salman Khan is filming Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, scrapping earlier Mumbai plans for authenticity. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman and portrays the 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley. The actor calls it one of his most physically demanding roles.

Salman Khan From Battle Of Galwan
Salman Khan From Battle Of Galwan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 21, 2025 23:47:46 IST

In the photo, Salman Khan stands against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains, wearing a deep navy shirt and faded blue jeans.

The setting isn’t just for show; it’s clear he’s throwing himself into the role, refusing to cut corners when it comes to authenticity.

First picture from Battle of Galwan set leaked?

For those not following the production closely, the Battle of Galwan was originally supposed to start shooting in Mumbai. But plans changed. The crew scrapped the Mumbai set, picked up, and headed for Ladakh instead. 

According to a crew member, director Apoorva Lakhia wanted the action sequences to be shot in order, so the Mumbai shoot has been pushed back indefinitely. 

Battle of Galwan casts Chitrangada Singh in the lead alongside Salman, with Ankur Bhatia and Zeyn Shaw rounding out the supporting cast.

What is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan all about?

Now, about the film itself. It’s not just another action flick for Salman. This time, the story dives into the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Salman himself admitted the project is physically brutal: “Every year it gets tougher. Earlier, I could wrap things up in a couple of weeks. Now, I’m running, kicking, and punching as this part demands it. Especially in Ladakh, the altitude and freezing water make everything harder.”

Salman’s schedule is packed: twenty days in Ladakh, then another week submerged in icy water for the next phase of shooting.

Fans used to seeing his films drop during Eid will have to wait a bit longer; Battle of Galwan is set for a January release, breaking his usual tradition. He’s also confirmed that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the pipeline.

His last outing, Sikandar, was released during Eid but didn’t perform as expected, despite a big cast and plenty of hype.

Battle of Galwan takes its cue straight from the real-life standoff in June 2020. The actual confrontation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was grim when Indian and Chinese soldiers fought without guns, relying on sticks and stones, all at brutal altitudes. 

ALSO READ: Did Krushna Abhishek And Kiku Sharda Get Into A Fight While Filming The Great Indian Kapil Show? Viral Video Decoded

Tags: Battle of Galwanladakhsalman khantrending news

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?
First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?
First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?
First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?