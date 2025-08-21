First Picture From Battle Of Galwan Set Leaked? Salman Khan Seen Surrounded With Cameras In Ladakh, But Is It Real?

In the photo, Salman Khan stands against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains, wearing a deep navy shirt and faded blue jeans.

The setting isn’t just for show; it’s clear he’s throwing himself into the role, refusing to cut corners when it comes to authenticity.

First picture from Battle of Galwan set leaked?

For those not following the production closely, the Battle of Galwan was originally supposed to start shooting in Mumbai. But plans changed. The crew scrapped the Mumbai set, picked up, and headed for Ladakh instead.

According to a crew member, director Apoorva Lakhia wanted the action sequences to be shot in order, so the Mumbai shoot has been pushed back indefinitely.

Battle of Galwan casts Chitrangada Singh in the lead alongside Salman, with Ankur Bhatia and Zeyn Shaw rounding out the supporting cast.

What is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan all about?

Now, about the film itself. It’s not just another action flick for Salman. This time, the story dives into the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Salman himself admitted the project is physically brutal: “Every year it gets tougher. Earlier, I could wrap things up in a couple of weeks. Now, I’m running, kicking, and punching as this part demands it. Especially in Ladakh, the altitude and freezing water make everything harder.”

Salman’s schedule is packed: twenty days in Ladakh, then another week submerged in icy water for the next phase of shooting.

Fans used to seeing his films drop during Eid will have to wait a bit longer; Battle of Galwan is set for a January release, breaking his usual tradition. He’s also confirmed that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the pipeline.

His last outing, Sikandar, was released during Eid but didn’t perform as expected, despite a big cast and plenty of hype.

Battle of Galwan takes its cue straight from the real-life standoff in June 2020. The actual confrontation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was grim when Indian and Chinese soldiers fought without guns, relying on sticks and stones, all at brutal altitudes.

