LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win

Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win

At CIFF 2025 in Delhi, Grammy and Padma Shri winner Ricky Kej praised SRK’s first National Award for Jawan, likening it to Leonardo DiCaprio’s long-awaited Oscar. Kej also unveiled Gandhi Mantras of Compassion, his peace-driven album with Kailash Satyarthi, spotlighting Gandhi’s ideals.

Ricky Kej and Shah Rukh Khan
Ricky Kej and Shah Rukh Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 19:45:42 IST

Grammy Award-winning musician and Padma Shri Ricky Kej attended Day 3 of the ongoing Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) in Delhi on Sunday, August 10. 

During his visit, Kej spoke to ANI about a range of topics, from Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award win for ‘Jawan’ to his own recently released album, Gandhi Mantras of Compassion.

When asked about fans’ bittersweet reactions to SRK’s big win, Kej, a Padma Shri awardee, while drawing a parallel, recalled Leonardo DiCaprio’s first Oscar win for ‘The Revenant.’ Many felt it wasn’t his best performance, but it was a long-overdue acknowledgement of his career. The singer also mentioned how King Khan has done “fabulous” work in the past and deserved recognition long before ‘Jawan.’

“It happened even with Leonardo DiCaprio when he won the Best Actor award for The Revenant. A lot of people believe that it wasn’t his best work. He probably did a better job in Wolf of Wall Street or Blood Diamond, and many other films he’s been a part of,” Kej told ANI.

“But everybody was so happy for him when he won for The Revenant because they thought, ‘Okay, this is Leonardo DiCaprio’s year. He’s such a brilliant actor, and he deserves it.’ So, I believe it’s the same with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh has done fabulous work in the past. He’s done amazing work that was not recognized. So finally he’s getting his recognition and I’m very happy for him,” he added.

His remarks come amid mixed reactions from fans. While many celebrated the moment, some felt Jawan was an “average film” and that SRK should have been awarded earlier, perhaps for films like Swades.

Kej also spoke passionately about his new project, Gandhi Mantras of Compassion, made in collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi. He also shared that one of the music videos from the album is being featured at the ongoing Celebrating India Film Festival.

“…It’s an album I did in collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi Ji, who is like an older brother to me and someone I deeply admire. This album is about the principles and ideals of non-violence and peace as taught by Mahatma Gandhi. These ideals are needed now more than ever because we’re living in a world filled with division, hatred, trolling, and unrest. I believe Gandhi’s ideals can help this planet, and all of these ideals have come from India,” he said.

The first major film festival hosted by the national capital is organized by Graphisads in association with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Film Critics Guild (FCG), and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The festival began on August 8 and will conclude on August 10. 

ALSO READ: War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

Tags: Leonardo DiCaprioNational Film Awardsricky kejshah rukh khan

RELATED News

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
What’s Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What’s Coming To Your Vanity
What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?
Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
World’s Biggest Company To Pay Massive 15% From China Chip Sales To US – Here’s Why Nvidia, AMD Agreed
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej Compares Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award To Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Win

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?