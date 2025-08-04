LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Hrithik Roshan Regrets Saying NO To These Two Blockbusters That Ended Up Earning More Than Rs.1000 Crore At Box-Office

Hrithik Roshan Regrets Saying NO To These Two Blockbusters That Ended Up Earning More Than Rs.1000 Crore At Box-Office

Hrithik Roshan revealed he regrets turning down iconic roles in Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots, both later portrayed by Aamir Khan. He praised Aamir’s performances and now looks ahead to his action-packed 2025 release War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Hrithik Roshan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 22:08:24 IST

Hrithik Roshan has always been upfront about the decisions shaping his career, and recently, he didn’t hesitate to admit to a few regrets along the way.

Despite a resume loaded with acclaimed films, there are two roles he genuinely wishes he hadn’t passed up: Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots. 

As it turned out, both projects went on to feature Aamir Khan in lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan regrets rejecting Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots

At a promotional event for War 2 in Sri Lanka, Hrithik addressed these missed opportunities head-on. “I said no to Dil Chahta Hai, and I said no to 3 Idiots. But honestly, Aamir was the right fit for those films. It was meant to be,” he shared.

He acknowledged that fate had a role to play, and openly praised Aamir’s performances, saying the films truly felt like they belonged to him.

Aamir Khan’s work in both movies left a deep impact.  “I said no to Dil Chahta Hai, and I said no to 3 Idiots. But I think Aamir [Khan] was the right choice for both those films. It had a destiny,” said Hrithik.

As per the Deccan Chronicle, Hrithik Roshan also stated, “But as they say, it’s destiny. Aamir was awesome and carried those films; they belonged to him.”

Both films remain key milestones in Aamir’s career. Dil Chahta Hai became a commercial success and eventually earned cult status. 3 Idiots broke box office records and is still celebrated for its lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Hrithik Roshan’s new movie

Now, Hrithik is turning his attention to his upcoming film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF as part of their Spy Universe.

With Jr NTR joining the cast and Kiara Advani in a prominent role, there are high expectations for what many are calling one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. 

