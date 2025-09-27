NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025

Busan [South Korea], September 26 (ANI): The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), India, in collaboration with the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), presented the inaugural International Film Festival of India – Vision Asia Award at the 30th edition of BIFF on Friday.

The award was conferred by Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, to acclaimed filmmaker Shahram Mokri for his film ‘Black Rabbit White Rabbit’, as per the press note of NFDC.

The film was chosen as the Best Film under the Vision Awards initiative by a distinguished jury that included Pankaj Saxena, Artistic Director of the International Film Festival of India; filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar; and cinematographer A. Sreekar Prasad.

Instituted to celebrate emerging and innovative talent in Asian cinema, the Busan Vision Awards showcase unique and independent voices that are shaping the future of the film industry.

The recognition of Black Rabbit White Rabbit underscored the award’s mission to honour bold narratives and artistic excellence across the continent.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Magdum remarked that the award represented not only a celebration of cinematic brilliance but also the spirit of collaboration between India and South Korea, as per the press note by NFDC.

He emphasised that it was a proud moment for IFFI to partner with BIFF in recognising the future of Asian cinema.

The Vision Asia Award, in its inaugural year, marked a significant step in strengthening cultural exchange and fostering creative partnerships between India and South Korea, further deepening the shared cinematic legacy between IFFI and BIFF.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival was held from September 17 to September 26, 2025, at the Busan Cinema Centre in Busan.

The festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary, opened with the South Korean black comedy thriller film ‘No Other Choice’ by Park Chan-wook. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)