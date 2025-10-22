Ranbir Kapoor Used To Fight A Lot With Rishi Kapoor, Reveals THIS Bollywood Director: ‘Ranbir Is Leaning Towards….’

LIVE TV
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled the emotional and often fiery bond between Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor. Ghai said the duo frequently clashed over creative differences but shared immense love. He also praised Ranbir as one of today’s finest actors.

Published: October 22, 2025 17:46:58 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have never been afraid to discuss their relationship with each other. Ranbir has referred to Rishi as a strict yet affectionate father on many occasions, and the difference in personalities could be seen through.

During a recent interview, Subhash Ghai remembered that the father-son duo would always end up fighting over differences in opinion.

Subhash Ghai Recalls Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor’s Father-Son Clashes

Subhash Ghai remarked that “Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were two different characters. The manner in which the younger generation has chosen to live is what the father is never fond of, and the opposite applies to the son. And so these two were always fighting.”

He continued, “Enough, like a normal father-son relationship. So there was plenty of love as well. Rishi never ceased feeling Ranbir is more oriented towards western cinema, and he never ceased feeling that to become a success, he needs to be entirely oriented towards Hindi cinema.” 

He remembered, “Ranbir had only recently returned to the country after studying filmmaking in New York, and thus Rishi told me much about their relationship. He would also give Ranbir a dressing down most of the time, and Ranbir would never bother to respond to Rishi, but would later complain to Neetu that he was allowing Ranbir to make decisions independently. And there they were, two personalities, two personalities altogether.” 

Subhash Ghai on Ranbir Kapoor’s stardom 

Subhash Ghai reminisced about the fact that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best Bollywood superstars currently. He added that it is unfortunate that his father is not there to witness his stardom. When Ranbir does a role he becomes into it as Subhash Ghai explained. He has experimented a lot, some good, some bad, but now he has shown himself to be a number one star and also a number one actor.

Ghai said, “These days, any person who hits four hits in a row is reported as a star by the media, yet, he is a fantastic actor. And at times I wonder, when he comes to mind, whether Rishi, had he not passed away, I would not have told him, See where thy son hath come. I would say to him, do not bother him, leave him to do what he pleases. But all fathers are anxious about their son, and want him to excel his father.”

“He (Ranbir) is a man who sees things and life. And he is grown more manly since he is married. Still honours the seniors, he touches feet whenever we see him, hence he still has those values. Indeed, the newly arrived people possess more tantrums than Ranbir. He remains very lowly and too simple a guy,” Ghai concluded. 

QUICK LINKS