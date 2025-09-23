LIVE TV
Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Using iPhone 16 Pro Max During 71st National Film Awards Ceremony, Shocked Fans Ask Him To Upgrade To iPhone 17 ASAP

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant received an award from President Droupadi Murmu in a proud moment at the National Film Awards. Adding to the joy, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were seen capturing her win on their iPhone 16 Pro Max, cheering her on with smiles and applause.

SRK spotted using iPhone 16 Pro Max (Photo: X)
SRK spotted using iPhone 16 Pro Max (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 20:10:43 IST

The 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi were not merely a celebration of movies but also of friendships and partnerships that have been the hallmark of Bollywood over the decades.

On September 23, Tuesday, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was awarded the National Film Award for Best Choreography in the song Dhindora Baje Re in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Some of the largest stars of the Indian film industry attended the grand ceremony, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, and the filmmaker Karan Johar present in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Using iPhone 16 Pro Max 

Vaibhavi entered the stage in a classy ethnic dress, and she became the recipient of the award presented by President Droupadi Murmu. What was even more memorable was the fact that she saw her close friend Rani Mukerji and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, all of whom were on their phones capturing her big win, and who were cheering her up and smiling ear-to-ear.

We spotted Shah Rukh Khan still using iPhone 16 Pro Max, including Rani Mukerji, as they got busy with capturing Vaibhavi Merchant’s big moment on camera. 

The Internet seemed to be in a bit of shock as to why King Khan has not upgraded to iPhone 17 yet, which was launched a few days ago in India. 

SRK wins Best Actor

Best Actor was shared between Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey as they were excellent as Jawan and 12th fail respectively, whereas Rani Mukerji was the best actress because she was brilliant in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan put on a black bandhgala on the occasion. He was wearing swag with two shades, and a pair of ear cuff gave a touch of charm to his king-size image.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Hounded By Paps At National Film Awards Ceremony, Mohanlal Gets Ignored Looking Visibly Upset

Tags: Iphone 17National Film AwardsRani Mukerjishah rukh khan

