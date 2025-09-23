Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Using iPhone 16 Pro Max During 71st National Film Awards Ceremony, Shocked Fans Ask Him To Upgrade To iPhone 17 ASAP

The 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi were not merely a celebration of movies but also of friendships and partnerships that have been the hallmark of Bollywood over the decades.

On September 23, Tuesday, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was awarded the National Film Award for Best Choreography in the song Dhindora Baje Re in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Some of the largest stars of the Indian film industry attended the grand ceremony, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, and the filmmaker Karan Johar present in attendance.

Vaibhavi entered the stage in a classy ethnic dress, and she became the recipient of the award presented by President Droupadi Murmu. What was even more memorable was the fact that she saw her close friend Rani Mukerji and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, all of whom were on their phones capturing her big win, and who were cheering her up and smiling ear-to-ear.

SRK wins Best Actor

Best Actor was shared between Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey as they were excellent as Jawan and 12th fail respectively, whereas Rani Mukerji was the best actress because she was brilliant in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan put on a black bandhgala on the occasion. He was wearing swag with two shades, and a pair of ear cuff gave a touch of charm to his king-size image.

