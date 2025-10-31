LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Release Postponed, Check New Date?

Varun Dhawan’s next romantic comedy will take a little longer to release. Fans now need to wait and watch their favourite actor in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' directed by David Dhawan, a bit longer. This film is now set to release on...

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 31, 2025 18:26:11 IST

Varun Dhawan’s next romantic comedy will take a little longer to release. Fans now need to wait and watch their favourite actor in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,’ directed by David Dhawan, a bit longer. This film was previously set to release on April 10, 2026 has now been postponed to hit theatres on June 5, 2026. The film also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. 

The makers took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the news, along with a new poster. The post read, “Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi, kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026.” 

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, the film aims to give the audience a “whirlwind of romance, chaos and classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist.” 

Interestingly, the movie’s title is derived from the hit song ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ from David Dhawan’s blockbuster film ‘Biwi No.1’, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. 

Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in key roles in the film. 

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in rom-com ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The movie, which hit theatres on October 2, revolves around two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle their old romance, leading to a series of funny mix-ups and new relationships. (Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 6:23 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS