War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

War 2 is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest releases, no question about it. For the first time ever, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are sharing the screen—yes, that’s the kind of pairing that gets people talking.

Since this one’s part of the YRF Spy Universe, rumours have been flying around about surprise cameos from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the end.

But let’s cut through the noise: neither Salman nor Shah Rukh will be making an appearance in War 2. That’s straight from people working on the film.

Who is making a cameo in War 2?

Here’s what’s happening. According to sources, War 2 isn’t bringing Tiger or Pathaan into the mix, but their names will pop up at some key points—almost like little breadcrumbs for fans. The end-credits scene isn’t just a throwaway either.

It’s designed as a bridge to the next big chapter in the Spy Universe, titled Alpha. Aditya Chopra’s sticking to his guns—he wants the story to move forward, not just toss in every superstar for a quick applause moment.

The much-hyped union of all three big stars? That’s being saved for a much larger project that’s still in the works.

So, what’s the real “surprise” in War 2? It’s all about Bobby Deol. This film is his grand entrance into the YRF Spy Universe, and he’s stepping in as a major villain. Instead of focusing on the female leads of Alpha (Alia Bhatt and Sharvari), Aditya Chopra is putting the spotlight on Bobby’s character, bringing a darker edge to the story.

War 2 Cast

The cast is stacked—Hrithik, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani—and anticipation is off the charts. Interestingly, the usual parade of pre-release promotional events isn’t happening this time. They’ve decided on just one big event, and it’s in Hyderabad. Makes sense, considering NTR Jr.’s massive fanbase in the South.

The city’s already buzzing, with fans swarming in from all over just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Industry insiders will tell you: NTR Jr. joining the franchise has changed the game. He brings a unique southern energy, and it’s boosted the film’s appeal across India. The decision to go with a single, massive promotional event? That’s a statement—the makers know exactly where the excitement is hottest.

Hrithik’s already been spotted at Mumbai airport, probably on his way to Hyderabad for the big event. No official confirmation, of course, but it’s not hard to connect the dots.

With War 2 set to hit theatres in August 2025, fans won’t have to wait long.

War 2 Advance Booking

Booking for War 2 is now live, and tickets are moving fast. To mark the occasion, the makers released a new action promo featuring another brutal showdown between Hrithik and NTR Jr.

The official announcement says it all: “Are you ready to witness the carnage in cinemas from August 14th? Book tickets now for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives.”

The film drops August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Expectations are sky-high, and from the looks of things, this one’s got all the firepower to deliver.

ALSO READ: ‘Okay, Sit And Cry,’ Sonu Nigam Once Told Divya Dutta When She Barged Into His Makeup Room Unannounced