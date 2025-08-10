LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. headline War 2, hitting theatres August 14, 2025. Bobby Deol joins the YRF Spy Universe as the main villain. With a massive Hyderabad event, no Salman or SRK cameos, and booking live, this Ayan Mukerji action thriller is set to be a nationwide blockbuster.

Not Salman Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol to have a cameo in War 2
Not Salman Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol to have a cameo in War 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 19:34:45 IST

War 2 is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest releases, no question about it. For the first time ever, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are sharing the screen—yes, that’s the kind of pairing that gets people talking. 

Since this one’s part of the YRF Spy Universe, rumours have been flying around about surprise cameos from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the end.

But let’s cut through the noise: neither Salman nor Shah Rukh will be making an appearance in War 2. That’s straight from people working on the film.

Who is making a cameo in War 2? 

Here’s what’s happening. According to sources, War 2 isn’t bringing Tiger or Pathaan into the mix, but their names will pop up at some key points—almost like little breadcrumbs for fans. The end-credits scene isn’t just a throwaway either. 

It’s designed as a bridge to the next big chapter in the Spy Universe, titled Alpha. Aditya Chopra’s sticking to his guns—he wants the story to move forward, not just toss in every superstar for a quick applause moment.

The much-hyped union of all three big stars? That’s being saved for a much larger project that’s still in the works.

So, what’s the real “surprise” in War 2? It’s all about Bobby Deol. This film is his grand entrance into the YRF Spy Universe, and he’s stepping in as a major villain. Instead of focusing on the female leads of Alpha (Alia Bhatt and Sharvari), Aditya Chopra is putting the spotlight on Bobby’s character, bringing a darker edge to the story.

War 2 Cast

The cast is stacked—Hrithik, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani—and anticipation is off the charts. Interestingly, the usual parade of pre-release promotional events isn’t happening this time. They’ve decided on just one big event, and it’s in Hyderabad. Makes sense, considering NTR Jr.’s massive fanbase in the South.

The city’s already buzzing, with fans swarming in from all over just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Industry insiders will tell you: NTR Jr. joining the franchise has changed the game. He brings a unique southern energy, and it’s boosted the film’s appeal across India. The decision to go with a single, massive promotional event? That’s a statement—the makers know exactly where the excitement is hottest.

Hrithik’s already been spotted at Mumbai airport, probably on his way to Hyderabad for the big event. No official confirmation, of course, but it’s not hard to connect the dots.

With War 2 set to hit theatres in August 2025, fans won’t have to wait long. 

War 2 Advance Booking

Booking for War 2 is now live, and tickets are moving fast. To mark the occasion, the makers released a new action promo featuring another brutal showdown between Hrithik and NTR Jr.

The official announcement says it all: “Are you ready to witness the carnage in cinemas from August 14th? Book tickets now for #War2 and let us give you an experience to cherish for the rest of your lives.” 

The film drops August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Expectations are sky-high, and from the looks of things, this one’s got all the firepower to deliver.

ALSO READ: ‘Okay, Sit And Cry,’ Sonu Nigam Once Told Divya Dutta When She Barged Into His Makeup Room Unannounced

Tags: bobby deolHrithik RoshanJr NTRWar 2

RELATED News

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
What’s Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What’s Coming To Your Vanity
What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?
Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
World’s Biggest Company To Pay Massive 15% From China Chip Sales To US – Here’s Why Nvidia, AMD Agreed
War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor
War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor
War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor
War 2 Cameo Leaked! It Is Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan But THIS 56-Year-Old Actor

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?