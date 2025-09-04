When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

Rishi Kapoor wasn’t exactly known for biting his tongue on social media, especially back in the days when X was still called Twitter.

The guy had a massive following and, honestly, found himself in hot water more often than not. That whole beef ban fiasco in Maharashtra? Yeah, his name popped right into the thick of it.

Rishi Kapoor’s Beef Ban Controversy

So, in 2015, Maharashtra rolled out a beef ban, citing religious reasons. In Hinduism, cows are considered holy, so killing them for food well, which ruffled a lot of feathers.

Rishi, never one to just watch from the sidelines, jumped into the debate headfirst. He fired off a tweet saying, “I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef-eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God-fearing than a non-eater? Think!! I am being abused. My family is being abused. As if we are a family of cow-killing infidels. What nonsense.”

The actor at the time tried to clarify his point, too. He said he didn’t eat beef in India, only abroad, specifically in places where cattle are bred for meat, like the US or Australia. He also pointed out that beef was off-limits in his own home and claimed that the majority of his Hindu friends ate beef or beef products.

Rishi Kapoor’s Explosive Tweets on Maharashtra’s Beef Ban in 2015

People weren’t having it, though. The backlash was harsh and personal. Rishi defended himself, saying he wasn’t pushing anyone to eat beef he just wanted the freedom to have an opinion without his family being dragged through the mud. “What wrong did I say?” he asked.

“People have simply chosen to twist my words. If our Hindu culture forbids beef meat, does the same culture give you the right to abuse me and my family just because I have an opinion that you don’t agree with?”

For him, eating beef or not was a personal choice, and he insisted that what you eat shouldn’t be tied to your faith or your worth as a person. “It’s not my khaana, but my karma that makes me a good human being.” He respected religious rules, but that didn’t mean he’d keep quiet about what he believed.

To sum it up, Rishi Kapoor took a stand against the beef ban, faced a wave of criticism, and stood by his opinion despite the fallout. He made it clear: he wasn’t promoting beef consumption. just the right to have and express a personal view, even if it wasn’t popular.