LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

In 2015, Rishi Kapoor stirred controversy over Maharashtra’s beef ban with outspoken tweets. Facing heavy backlash, he defended his right to express personal views on food and religion, stressing that faith and humanity should not be judged by dietary choices

Rishi Kapoor ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rishi Kapoor ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 15:06:39 IST

Rishi Kapoor wasn’t exactly known for biting his tongue on social media, especially back in the days when X was still called Twitter. 

The guy had a massive following and, honestly, found himself in hot water more often than not. That whole beef ban fiasco in Maharashtra? Yeah, his name popped right into the thick of it.

Rishi Kapoor’s Beef Ban Controversy

So, in 2015, Maharashtra rolled out a beef ban, citing religious reasons. In Hinduism, cows are considered holy, so killing them for food well, which ruffled a lot of feathers.

Rishi, never one to just watch from the sidelines, jumped into the debate headfirst. He fired off a tweet saying, “I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef-eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God-fearing than a non-eater? Think!! I am being abused. My family is being abused. As if we are a family of cow-killing infidels. What nonsense.”

The actor at the time tried to clarify his point, too. He said he didn’t eat beef in India, only abroad, specifically in places where cattle are bred for meat, like the US or Australia. He also pointed out that beef was off-limits in his own home and claimed that the majority of his Hindu friends ate beef or beef products. 

Rishi Kapoor’s Explosive Tweets on Maharashtra’s Beef Ban in 2015

People weren’t having it, though. The backlash was harsh and personal. Rishi defended himself, saying he wasn’t pushing anyone to eat beef he just wanted the freedom to have an opinion without his family being dragged through the mud. “What wrong did I say?” he asked. 

“People have simply chosen to twist my words. If our Hindu culture forbids beef meat, does the same culture give you the right to abuse me and my family just because I have an opinion that you don’t agree with?”

When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

For him, eating beef or not was a personal choice, and he insisted that what you eat shouldn’t be tied to your faith or your worth as a person. “It’s not my khaana, but my karma that makes me a good human being.” He respected religious rules, but that didn’t mean he’d keep quiet about what he believed.

When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

To sum it up, Rishi Kapoor took a stand against the beef ban, faced a wave of criticism, and stood by his opinion despite the fallout. He made it clear: he wasn’t promoting beef consumption. just the right to have and express a personal view, even if it wasn’t popular. 

Tags: BeefBollywood newshinduismRishi Kapoor

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama
How ‘Master Of Transformation’ Ranveer Singh Has Set the Benchmark For On-Screen Physical Transformations High

LATEST NEWS

Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Daily Horoscope For September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Top 20+ Hindu Baby Boy Names That Symbolize Joy and Happiness
From Armani My Way Intense to Emporio Armani: Top 5 Eau de Parfums That Define Luxury and Elegance
When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’
When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’
When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’
When Rishi Kapoor Made The Internet Furious Over ‘I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu’ Remark: ‘Idiots Do Not Understand…’

QUICK LINKS