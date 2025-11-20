Are Investors About to Cash In Big Today? Infosys ₹18,000 Crore Buyback Opens, Retail Investors To Strike Gold This Time

Infosys Buyback Opens Today

Are You Ready Investors? So, everyone’s fav tech giant Infosys has officially rolled out its biggest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore, and the window is now wide open, from November 20 to November 26.

Now, If you had Infosys shares in your demat on November 14, congratulations, you’re on the VIP list and eligible to tender. This buyback is not just a massive chunk in size, it is also grabbing plenty of curiosity across Dalal Street.

Will you ride the premium or hold tight for the long game? With a generous buyback price of ₹1,800 per share, the decision is tempting and desirable!

Infosys Buyback: Key Details

Category Details Total Shares to Be Repurchased 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares (face value ₹5 each) Percentage of Total Equity Capital Up to 2.41% Buyback Price ₹1,800 per share Small Shareholder Reservation 15% of buyback size or entitlement (whichever is higher) Total Small Shareholders 25,85,684 holding shares worth less than or equal to ₹2 lakh

Promoters Will Not Participate In Infosys Buyback: And That’s a Big Signal

In a surprising move, Infosys’ promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have opted out of the buyback entirely.

With a significant 13.05% stake, their non-participation could mean one thing for retail investors: a potentially higher acceptance ratio and more room for YOU to benefit.

What Is The Infosys Buyback Acceptance Ratios?

Category Acceptance Ratio Meaning Reserved Category 2:11 2 shares accepted for every 11 held General Category 17:706 17 shares accepted for every 706 held Infosys Balance Sheet Strength And Long-Term Impact Infosys is funding the buyback fully through internal cash reserves, reflecting strong liquidity and healthy cash flows.

The reduction in share count post-buyback helps boost EPS (earnings per share).

Lower share base also supports a stronger ROE (return on equity) over time.

Analysts highlight that long-term investors who do not tender may still benefit from these improved financial metrics.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5