Breaking Barriers in Indian Education: Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri Sets World Records and Redefines Educational Leadership

New Delhi [India], February 06: Renowned educator, author, and social reformer Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri emerges as a leader in world records for education while empowering teachers, students, and communities across India.

Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, a celebrated educator and visionary leader, continues to change India’s educational landscape with innovative initiatives, global summits, and various world record achievements. With more than three decades of dedicated service, Dr. Dhuri has mentored thousands of students while advocating for accessible, affordable, and effective education across the country.

Currently serving as Director of the Modern Group of Institutes and Vidya Sagar Group of Institutes, Dr. Dhuri is also President of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab ( FAP ), representing over 6,500 schools, and Joint Association of Colleges (JAC), which includes more than 1,600 colleges nationwide. His leadership provides strong support to institutions and often involves advocating on legal and policy matters to protect educators’ interests.

Known widely as a leader in world records for education, Dr. Dhuri achieved a significant milestone at the FAP National Awards by honoring 11,001 management members, principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students-all without charging any fees. This initiative earned a world record certified by Nobel World Records (NWR/2025/978).

Another major accomplishment includes creating the world’s largest human tree mosaic, formed by 11,000 school students under the Apna Punjab Foundation on July 17, 2023. This event is officially documented by World Records India (WRI/17/07/2023/GRD1848).

In 2021, Dr. Dhuri introduced the first official Teacher Symbol and Badge, a pen-nib emblem representing educators and institutional leaders. The symbol was launched at the FAP National Awards with the then Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Charanjit Singh Channi, marking an important moment in educational representation.

Beyond academia, Dr. Dhuri is a prolific Punjabi author, best known for his textbook series “Guntas,” which preserves Punjab’s cultural heritage through well-researched narratives. His commitment to linguistic identity led to the establishment of Vishav Punjabi Diwas (September 23), now celebrated annually by Punjabi educational organizations worldwide.

In 2022, he founded the Apna Punjab Foundation (APF), an NGO actively working in healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability. APF organizes free cancer care camps, prosthetic limb fitment drives, and environmental initiatives like Mission Hariali, which enabled students to plant over 20 lakh saplings across Punjab. His Mission Fateh scholarship program supports talented students from economically weaker backgrounds who are preparing for civil and defense services.

A strong advocate for future-ready education, Dr. Dhuri conducts International Edupreneur Summits in Dubai, Vietnam, and Malaysia, promoting outcome-based learning methods. These ideas are further implemented in Punjab through the Gyan Khadag Convention.

Currently, Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri serves as President of FAP India, Founder Chairman of Apna Punjab Foundation, Director of World Cancer Care (Punjab Chapter), and continues to guide multiple educational institutions. A two-time world record holder, he remains a powerful voice for teachers, students, and educational reform.

With each passing year, Dr. Dhuri’s legacy grows stronger, shaping minds, uplifting communities, and redefining leadership in education.

About Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri: Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri is a noted Indian educator, author, and social reformer with over 30 years of experience. He is President of FAP India and Joint Association of Colleges, Director of Modern and Vidya Sagar Groups of Institutes, Founder of Apna Punjab Foundation, and author of the Punjabi textbook series Guntas. Widely recognized for his world record achievements and teacher empowerment initiatives, Dr. Dhuri continues to inspire educational ecosystems across India and beyond.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.