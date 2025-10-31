Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

New Delhi [India], October 30: When Gujarat’s creative fire meets Mumbai’s spotlight, expect nothing short of a blockbuster. The Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati–Marwari Excellence Awards 2025 didn’t just hand out trophies — it made a statement about where Gujarati culture and enterprise are headed next.

An Evening That Mixed Glamour With Grit

On October 15, 2025, The Westin, Mumbai, turned into a celebration hub for Gujarat’s finest creators and entrepreneurs. From film icons and digital stars to business magnates, the crowd reflected the two things Gujaratis are famous for — creative confidence and commercial instinct.

This inaugural edition, curated by Bright Outdoor Media Limited, brought together over 60 award categories that spanned entertainment, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. It wasn’t your typical red-carpet night; it was a cross-section of Gujarat’s cultural and business DNA shining under one roof.

A Vision Beyond Entertainment

The event wasn’t just about applause. It was about building a bridge between Gujarati culture and global visibility.

A lively panel titled “Future of Gujarati Cinema – Building Visibility & Growth Beyond Boundaries” pulled in some of the industry’s best minds — Manoj Joshi, Hiten Kumar, JD Majithia, Ojas Rawal, Bhakti Rathod, and Abhilash Ghoda — moderated by TV9 Gujarati’s Chirag Shah.

Their conversation hit the sweet spot: Gujarati cinema has talent, heritage, and stories worth exporting. What it needs now is the muscle of marketing and international reach. The takeaway? Gujarati filmmakers are done playing small. They’re eyeing audiences from New York to Nairobi.

Stars, Legends, and Crowd Favorites

If you measured applause in decibels, the night probably registered on the Richter scale. Every award handed out celebrated not just performance, but persistence — the Gujarati knack for reinvention.

Major winners included:

Manoj Joshi — Lifetime Achievement to Indian Cinema

— Lifetime Achievement to Indian Cinema Hiten Kumar — Iconic Actor in Gujarati Cinema (Male)



— Iconic Actor in Gujarati Cinema (Male) JD Majithia — Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema



— Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Manav Gohil — Excellent Performance of the Year (Jalebi Rocks)

— Excellent Performance of the Year (Jalebi Rocks) Komal Thakkar — Inspiring Personality of the Year



— Inspiring Personality of the Year Rashmi Desai — Most Popular Actor (Mom Tane Nai Samjay)

— Most Popular Actor (Mom Tane Nai Samjay) Urvashi Upadhyay — Outstanding Contribution to Indian Television

— Outstanding Contribution to Indian Television Sana Sultan — Style Queen of Digital Space



— Style Queen of Digital Space Ojas Rawal — Best Comic Role (Maharani)

— Best Comic Role (Maharani) Bhakti Rathod — People’s Choice Best Performance (Pushpa Impossible)

The lineup read like the IMDb of Gujarati pride. From stage veterans like Anang Desai to modern stars like Manasi Parekh, Rashmi Desai, and Sana Sultan, every corner of the Gujarati entertainment ecosystem showed up — and showed off.

Celebrating Business Brilliance Too

While the spotlight shone on actors and creators, the event also recognised Gujarati and Marwari business leaders who’ve been quietly powering India’s growth engines. These awards underscored that success in Gujarati culture isn’t limited to the stage or screen — it extends to boardrooms, showrooms, and innovation labs.

Entrepreneurs who built brands, created jobs, and took Indian enterprise global were honored for their contributions to trade, technology, and innovation. After all, as any Gujarati would tell you, creativity is good, but profit is better.

Power Partnerships Behind the Scenes

The grandeur of the evening owed much to its powerhouse sponsors. Sejal Realty powered the event, Zamin Pvt. Ltd. came on board as the Land Deal Partner, and Malabar Gold sparkled as the Exclusive Jewellery Partner. The celebration got an ethnic flair courtesy of Riyasat, while Florencia added fragrance to the festivity.

And yes, it was all supported by Saurabh Mehta, whose contribution to community events continues to amplify cultural footprints across India.

Bright Outdoor Media: Turning Events Into Legacy

At the heart of the event stood Dr Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited — the man who turned what could have been a regional event into a national-level cultural statement.

“Gujarati entertainment and business communities have always stood for excellence and entrepreneurial spirit,” Dr Lakhani said. “This platform celebrates their contribution and creates an IP that will only grow bigger and brighter.”

Mukesh Sharma, CEO of Bright Outdoor Media, echoed that vision: “This is just the beginning. Our goal is to make the Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati–Marwari Excellence Awards a marquee annual event celebrating culture, talent, and success stories across India.”

You can sense the ambition. Bright Outdoor isn’t just organising events; it’s building a cultural franchise.

The Business of Culture

In India’s entertainment economy, regional industries are where the real action is. Gujarati cinema, once a niche, is now scaling up with better storytelling, modern production, and digital-first audiences. Events like these accelerate that growth by connecting artists, investors, and influencers.

For Mumbai, the awards were another reminder that regional doesn’t mean small. Gujarat’s creative economy is now national — and increasingly global — in its outlook.

A Cultural Milestone, Not Just a Ceremony

By honoring over 60 achievers, this first edition set a tone: Gujarati culture is done being humble. It’s time to claim space on India’s biggest creative and business maps.

The fusion of entertainment and enterprise at this event symbolised the Gujarati way — mix creativity with commerce, and do it with flair.

If this were just chapter one, the sequel promises to be even bigger.

