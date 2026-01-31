Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: The Creative International Styling School (CISS) celebrated its grand launch today in Mumbai, unveiling a forward-thinking fashion styling academy dedicated to shaping the next generation of styling and fashion professionals in a carefully designed short term Certificate course (150 hours-3 months duration ). The event witnessed an impressive gathering of industry peers, creative leaders, influencers, and well-known personalities from the fashion and entertainment fraternity. Some of the celebrities present included To name a few were Disha Dhawan, Nishka Dhawan, Isha Suvarna & many more.

The highlight of the occasion was the presence of special celebrity guest K-pop star Aoora, who added international flair and excitement to the celebration. Aoora, known for his dynamic global fanbase and artistic versatility, graced the launch event and interacted warmly with the attendees, congratulating the team on their vision for creative education.

Guests were taken through an immersive introduction to the school’s philosophy, curriculum approach, and mission to offer world class training in styling, grooming, and fashion communication.

Speaking at the launch, the Partners Mr Vivek Dhawan and Pooja Gulabani emphasized that CISS aims to bridge the gap between creativity and industry readiness by offering comprehensive programs that blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience. They shared their excitement about building a nurturing ecosystem for aspiring stylists, image consultants, and creative professionals.

“Being part of the grand launch of the Creative International Styling School felt truly special, because this institution represents everything I believe in- innovation, artistic freedom, and the courage to express one’s identity. CISS is not just a school; it is a creative movement that will empower young dreamers to shape the future of fashion and styling. I am honored to stand with the visionaries behind this academy and excited to see how the next generation of talent from India will inspire the world” Aoora said. “I am also excited to announce that I will be the The Style Icon for CISS for the year 2026” she added.

The grand launch concluded with an overwhelming response from guests who applauded the initiative and expressed enthusiasm for the new institution’s potential impact on the global styling landscape.

