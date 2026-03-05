Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Government of Delhi, through Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd., hosted an evening that announced, in style, the upcoming festival running 25 – 31 March. Held at the elegant Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, the event brought together government leaders, filmmakers, cultural curators, and the media to unveil the festival’s vision, programming highlights, and international tie-ups.

In her presence as the chief guest, CM Rekha Gupta welcomed the plan to position the capital as a global cinematic destination. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra led the evening, which attracted eminent figures from the film and entertainment sectors, industry partners, and press representatives.

“Delhi has always shaped culture, not followed it. With International Film Festival Delhi, we are creating a public festival that belongs to the people of this city,” says the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs Rekha Gupta. “This is not an event for a few insiders. It is a city-wide celebration of cinema that supports creativity, creates opportunity and places Delhi firmly on the global cultural map.”

What unfolded was part announcement, part showcase. The organisers revealed a slate of premieres, neighbourhood screenings, masterclasses, live performances, and cultural activations designed to showcase the city’s UNESCO sites, heritage monuments, and living neighbourhoods to filmmakers and audiences from around the world. Planners emphasised that the festival is meant to open doors for production teams, storytellers, and local talent and to seed long-term film tourism opportunities.

“Delhi is set to host its first International Film Festival a landmark initiative inspired by the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision. With 2,000+ entries from 100+ countries and screenings across the city, this will be an inclusive platform celebrating global and Indian cinema, and a sustained effort to promote cultural diversity and nation-building through film.” says the Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Delhi, Mr Kapil Mishra.

Highlights from the evening:

• The evening highlighted the programming overview and the international partnerships that will shape the March festival.

• A preview of world and Indian premieres to be staged at major venues and community screenings across the city.

• Announcements on masterclasses, talent platforms and industry roundtables aimed at connecting local creators with global collaborators.

• Cultural performances that mixed classical and contemporary forms, reinforcing the festival’s city-wide footprint.

“IFFD is not a one-week spectacle. We are building a cultural institution for Delhi that grows year after year,” shares the MD & CEO of DTTDC, Mr Suneel Anchipaka, IAS. “We want to give citizens a festival they can truly participate in and take pride in. One that attracts visitors to join us in Delhi to partake in the celebrations”

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Festival Director, said: “IFFD is a platform for the youth, to challenge themselves and be challenged, to be inspired and to inspire, to discover and be discovered. There are several inspiring stories waiting to be told and the International Film Festival Delhi is the platform to ignite a new flame for cinema. Through the festival we also seek to amplify Delhi’s stories, from its neighbourhoods to its stages, and to connect local talent with global audiences. I’m honoured to help build a festival that truly belongs to the city.”

Actor Divya Dutta said: “As a Delhi girl, these streets are part of me. I’ve played characters shaped by the city’s humour and grit, and I’m proud to welcome IFFD, a festival that brings those neighbourhood stories to a wider audience.”

Actor Nimrat Kaur said: “Delhi shaped me, from DPS Noida to Shri Ram College of Commerce and the city’s endless, messy journeys on U-specials, and it was there I found the stories I needed to tell. The Lunchbox proved that the most intimate story can be the most universal; cinema carries feeling across languages and borders. That’s exactly what IFFD stands for, a space where local voices find global audiences. As someone who has lived on both sides of the camera, I’m proud to be part of this festival and to champion the young storytellers of Delhi: tell your story honestly, unapologetically, and the world will listen.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor said: “There’s something about Delhi, its energy, its diversity, its conversations, its myriad cultures. It carries centuries of history comfortably with its cool modern energy. IFFD taps into that composite facet of the city, bringing together artistes and storytellers from across the country under one roof. I see IFFD as a reminder that stories can start anywhere, and a city as multifaceted as this has plenty waiting to be told. In Delhi, something powerful is always about to begin. I’m excited to experience it with everyone.”

The organisers noted the festival’s dual purpose: to stage a compelling cultural event and create sustainable opportunities for film production and storytelling in the capital. The message was clear: this isn’t just a week of screenings; it’s a strategic push to make the city a preferred destination for filmmakers, production houses and cultural tourism.

Sabbas Joseph, Co-founder and Director of Wizcraft Entertainment Group, said: “What we launched today goes beyond a festival format; it establishes a global cultural property. At this scale, the platform creates meaningful opportunities for Indian and international storytellers to connect, collaborate and find audiences worldwide. The sheer largeness and ambition of the project signal that Delhi is stepping onto the world stage as a lasting hub for cinema and cultural exchange.”

The execution of this cinematic extravaganza is being led by Wizcraft Entertainment Group, known for its large-scale cultural and entertainment productions. Like the pageantry of the IIFA Awards, IFFI and GIMA, Wizcraft brings the sheer scale and “wow factor” required to make this first edition an unforgettable spectacle. While M/s KPMG is the knowledge partner, the festival is owned and organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Government of NCT Delhi.

About IFFD

International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led, city-wide film festival created to showcase Indian and international cinema and make film culture accessible to all Delhi residents. The festival is taking place across venues in New Delhi from 25th to 31st March 2026.

