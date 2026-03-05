LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 5, 2026 15:09:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Government of Delhi, through Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd., hosted an evening that announced, in style, the upcoming festival running 25 – 31 March. Held at the elegant Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, the event brought together government leaders, filmmakers, cultural curators, and the media to unveil the festival’s vision, programming highlights, and international tie-ups.

In her presence as the chief guest, CM Rekha Gupta welcomed the plan to position the capital as a global cinematic destination. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra led the evening, which attracted eminent figures from the film and entertainment sectors, industry partners, and press representatives.

You Might Be Interested In

“Delhi has always shaped culture, not followed it. With International Film Festival Delhi, we are creating a public festival that belongs to the people of this city,” says the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs Rekha Gupta. “This is not an event for a few insiders. It is a city-wide celebration of cinema that supports creativity, creates opportunity and places Delhi firmly on the global cultural map.”

What unfolded was part announcement, part showcase. The organisers revealed a slate of premieres, neighbourhood screenings, masterclasses, live performances, and cultural activations designed to showcase the city’s UNESCO sites, heritage monuments, and living neighbourhoods to filmmakers and audiences from around the world. Planners emphasised that the festival is meant to open doors for production teams, storytellers, and local talent and to seed long-term film tourism opportunities.

“Delhi is set to host its first International Film Festival a landmark initiative inspired by the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision. With 2,000+ entries from 100+ countries and screenings across the city, this will be an inclusive platform celebrating global and Indian cinema, and a sustained effort to promote cultural diversity and nation-building through film.” says the Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Delhi, Mr Kapil Mishra.

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Highlights from the evening: 

• The evening highlighted the programming overview and the international partnerships that will shape the March festival.
• A preview of world and Indian premieres to be staged at major venues and community screenings across the city.
• Announcements on masterclasses, talent platforms and industry roundtables aimed at connecting local creators with global collaborators.
• Cultural performances that mixed classical and contemporary forms, reinforcing the festival’s city-wide footprint.

“IFFD is not a one-week spectacle. We are building a cultural institution for Delhi that grows year after year,” shares the MD & CEO of DTTDC, Mr Suneel Anchipaka, IAS. “We want to give citizens a festival they can truly participate in and take pride in. One that attracts visitors to join us in Delhi to partake in the celebrations”

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Festival Director, said: “IFFD is a platform for the youth, to challenge themselves and be challenged, to be inspired and to inspire, to discover and be discovered. There are several inspiring stories waiting to be told and the International Film Festival Delhi is the platform to ignite a new flame for cinema. Through the festival we also seek to amplify Delhi’s stories, from its neighbourhoods to its stages, and to connect local talent with global audiences. I’m honoured to help build a festival that truly belongs to the city.”

Actor Divya Dutta said: “As a Delhi girl, these streets are part of me. I’ve played characters shaped by the city’s humour and grit, and I’m proud to welcome IFFD, a festival that brings those neighbourhood stories to a wider audience.”

Actor Nimrat Kaur said: “Delhi shaped me, from DPS Noida to Shri Ram College of Commerce and the city’s endless, messy journeys on U-specials, and it was there I found the stories I needed to tell. The Lunchbox proved that the most intimate story can be the most universal; cinema carries feeling across languages and borders. That’s exactly what IFFD stands for, a space where local voices find global audiences. As someone who has lived on both sides of the camera, I’m proud to be part of this festival and to champion the young storytellers of Delhi: tell your story honestly, unapologetically, and the world will listen.”

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Actor Arjun Kapoor said: “There’s something about Delhi, its energy, its diversity, its conversations, its myriad cultures. It carries centuries of history comfortably with its cool modern energy. IFFD taps into that composite facet of the city, bringing together artistes and storytellers from across the country under one roof. I see IFFD as a reminder that stories can start anywhere, and a city as multifaceted as this has plenty waiting to be told. In Delhi, something powerful is always about to begin. I’m excited to experience it with everyone.”

The organisers noted the festival’s dual purpose: to stage a compelling cultural event and create sustainable opportunities for film production and storytelling in the capital. The message was clear: this isn’t just a week of screenings; it’s a strategic push to make the city a preferred destination for filmmakers, production houses and cultural tourism.

Sabbas Joseph, Co-founder and Director of Wizcraft Entertainment Group, said: “What we launched today goes beyond a festival format; it establishes a global cultural property. At this scale, the platform creates meaningful opportunities for Indian and international storytellers to connect, collaborate and find audiences worldwide. The sheer largeness and ambition of the project signal that Delhi is stepping onto the world stage as a lasting hub for cinema and cultural exchange.”

The execution of this cinematic extravaganza is being led by Wizcraft Entertainment Group, known for its large-scale cultural and entertainment productions. Like the pageantry of the IIFA Awards, IFFI and GIMA, Wizcraft brings the sheer scale and “wow factor” required to make this first edition an unforgettable spectacle. While M/s KPMG is the knowledge partner, the festival is owned and organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Government of NCT Delhi.

About IFFD    

International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led, city-wide film festival created to showcase Indian and international cinema and make film culture accessible to all Delhi residents. The festival is taking place across venues in New Delhi from 25th to 31st March 2026.

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iffdelhi/
X- https://x.com/IFFDelhi
Youtube– https://www.youtube.com/@IFFDelhi
LinkedIn– https://www.linkedin.com/in/iffdelhi/
Fb– https://www.facebook.com/people/IIFDelhi/61587507658088/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

‘Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar…’: YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal Breaks Down in ‘Last Vlog’, Alleges Attempted Suicide Due to…

Spiritual leader Omguru makes acting debut with Hindi short film ‘Mind Game’

LATEST NEWS

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Missiles, Drones From Iran Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport Amid Middle East War; Scary Video Surfaces | WATCH

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Ties Knot With Saaniya Chandhok; Wedding Video Goes Viral

‘They Hijacked Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Sharp Dig At BJP Amid CM Post Buzz, Accuses Party Of Using Tricks To Grab Power In Bihar

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

T20 World Cup 2026: “Wanna Go Home…” — West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Appeals to Return Home Amid Travel Chaos

KnightPips Review: Why This Multi-Asset Platform Is Earning Strong Industry Attention

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Inside a CoreProTrade.com Review: What Experienced Traders Actually Examine

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026
Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026
Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026
Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

QUICK LINKS