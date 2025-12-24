Dr. Gautam Bhansali Ushers in His 50th Year with an Elegant Star-Studded Celebration

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 24, 2025 18:38:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Mumbai witnessed an evening of elegance, celebration, and heartfelt moments as eminent doctor Dr. Gautam Bhansali celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with a spectacular, star-studded bash. The birthday soirée was graced by the attendance of eminent politicians and respected bureaucrats, making it a truly special and memorable gathering.

True to the sentiment of the iconic dialogue “Babu Moshay, zindagi badi honi chahiye… aur lambi bhi…”, the evening reflected Dr. Bhansali’s philosophy of living life meaningfully, generously, and with grace. The celebration saw the presence of distinguished guests from the worlds of business, entertainment, medicine, and society, making it one of the most talked-about social gatherings of the season.

Notable Guests in Attendance

Among the eminent personalities present were Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Sonu Sood, Udit Narayan, Chunky Pandey, Manoj Muntashir, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Mukesh Rishi, Maniesh Paul, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Ravie Dubey, Madhur Bhandarkar, Toshi Sabri, Shaarib Sabri, Avinash Mukharjee, Jagdish Chandra, Anil Sharma, Krithi Shetty, Vijay Darda, industrialist Ravi Goyenka, Bharat Taparia, Yash Birla, B. K. Goyenka, Niranjan Hiranandani, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Sanjay Mukharjee, Vijay Singhal, Mahendra Kalyankar, Vivek Phansalkar, singer Madhushree, Jaspinder Narula, Pawani Pandey, and Pankaj Bagrecha.

Dr. Gautam Bhansali’s Message

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gautam Bhansali shared,
“Turning 50 is not about counting years, but celebrating life, relationships and gratitude. I feel truly blessed to be surrounded by love, well-wishers and friends who have been an integral part of my journey.”

Warm Wishes from Industry Icons

Birthday wishes were also extended by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan, adding further warmth and goodwill to the celebration.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS