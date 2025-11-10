LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 10, 2025 13:43:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Redefining the Future of Cancer Care Through Science, Spirituality, and Integrative Healing

Sudhanshu Pandey & Rohit Roy attended as special guests.

In a groundbreaking step that bridges advanced medical science with the timeless wisdom of holistic healing, Dr. Tarang Krishna has launched the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane.

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Envisioned as a sanctuary for true healing, the hospital brings together the best of modern oncology, personalized immunotherapy, precision diagnostics, Ayurveda, yoga, nutrition, mental wellness, spiritual therapy, and longevity science — all under one roof.

This initiative marks not just an evolution in medicine but a soulful revolution in healthcare — a place where cutting-edge cancer treatments harmoniously meet ancient Indian traditions. Here, patients are guided toward complete well-being — not merely to be cured, but to be healed in body, mind, and spirit.

The newly launched facility also emphasizes preventive and regenerative health, offering specialized programs that address lifestyle disorders, post-treatment recovery, and immunity enhancement. By combining the precision of medical innovation with the nurturing touch of natural therapies, the center aims to empower individuals to take charge of their health journeys through awareness, compassion, and continuous care.

At its core, the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital stands as a symbol of hope and transformation — a movement that challenges conventional boundaries of healthcare. With its patient-first philosophy and integrative model, it envisions a world where cancer care is not defined by fear, but by faith, resilience, and the promise of holistic healing.

Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD (Cancer Healer Center), is globally recognized as a pioneering Cancer Healer, visionary thought leader, author, and humanitarian. For decades, he has been at the forefront of alternative and immunotherapy-based cancer care, driven by an unwavering commitment to bring hope to the hopeless and light to those navigating the darkest journeys of illness.

“Healing is not just about removing the disease; it’s about restoring balance, peace, and purpose to life. At the Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital, we are creating a space where science meets soul, where every patient is seen, heard, and healed in their entirety,”
Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD – Cancer Healer Center

Rohit Roy says:

“I really liked the idea behind Dr. Tarang’s Cancer Healer Center — not just in Thane but as a whole concept. It’s not just about treating cancer but helping people heal completely, physically and mentally. That approach is rare and very needed in today’s time. With the right care and the right mindset, things can get better. This center is trying to make sure that no one feels alone in that fight.”

Sudhanshu Pandey says:

“I think it’s a wonderful initiative by Dr. Tarang through Cancer Healer Center. It’s time we looked at healthcare in a more complete way — not just focusing on the illness but on the person as a whole. Healing the mind and body together is what true wellness is about. The idea that this hospital treats patients with empathy, nutrition, and therapy along with medical care is something I really admire.”

With this launch, Dr. Krishna continues to redefine the narrative of healthcare, placing the individual — not the illness — at the heart of the healing journey.

Because the future of healing is here — and it’s whole, conscious, and limitless.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘O Janeja’ — Krishna Gautam and Freddy Daruwala’s Chemistry Wins Audiences Over

Era of AI-driven jewellery design begins: ISGJ launches New GenZ campus in Surat

Strengthen Your Strategy: IIM Lucknow announces admissions to the 10th batch of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

Tribute to Cow Protectors on 7th November at Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025

Rakesh Masala Welcomes Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

LATEST NEWS

Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Recalling The Issue Last Year

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Union Budget 2026-27 Prep: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Engages Economists And Agriculturists In Pre-Budget Talks

Yogi Adityanath Makes ‘Vande Mataram’ Compulsory In UP Schools, Says ‘No Other Jinnah Can Rise…’

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: MASSIVE Security Deployed; 4 Lakh Security Personnels To Ensure A Smooth Voting Day

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

HR Blunder of the Year: Sends ‘Termination Notice’ to Entire Company Including CEO, Internet in Splits

Japan Open 2025: India’s Badminton Aces Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy Eye Big Comeback

WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane
Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane
Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane
Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

QUICK LINKS