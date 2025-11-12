Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: When Chamak dropped on SonyLIV, it didn’t just stream — it detonated. And at the center of that creative explosion stood Geetanjali Mehlwal, the writer–producer whose mix of intellect, intuition, and defiance turned a musical drama into one of India’s most audacious cultural conversations.

From Law Books to Lyrical Mayhem

Geetanjali Mehlwal’s career trajectory doesn’t read like a film-school fairytale — it reads like a legal thriller.

A qualified entertainment lawyer, she spent years navigating contracts, copyrights, and creative chaos before deciding to tell the stories herself. That unusual mix — legal acumen fused with creative instinct — is exactly what gave Chamak its backbone.

The series, produced for SonyLIV, plunges into the electric world of Punjab’s music scene — a universe pulsing with fame, rivalry, loyalty, and ambition. But what makes Chamak different from your average pop-culture drama is its narrative DNA: a raw, beating heart of identity, generational trauma, and artistic rebellion.

As Writer–Producer and Writer for both seasons, Mehlwal didn’t just craft a script; she built a world. Every beat, every betrayal, every lyric — you can feel the author’s fingerprints.

The “Chamak” Universe: Where Music Meets Morality

At its core, Chamak is less about music and more about the human rhythm behind it — the politics, the fame, and the fight for voice in a world that commodifies art.

The show follows a rising artist navigating the glitter and grime of Punjab’s pop scene, balancing authenticity with ambition.

The writing — Mehlwal’s writing — makes sure it never falls into cliché. The characters breathe. The choices sting. The dialogue hits like verdicts — sharp, layered, final.

Her legal background shows — every episode feels cross-examined, not just written.

“It’s about power,” Mehlwal has said in interviews. “But not just external power — the power of truth, of identity, of finding your own rhythm when the world wants to control your beat.”

That philosophy runs through the veins of Chamak, giving it a rare kind of integrity in a genre often ruled by glam and gloss.

The Creative Engine: Mehlwal’s Dual Power

Writers often fade behind the lens. Mehlwal doesn’t.

She’s that rare hybrid — a writer, producer, and lawyer who understands both the art and the arithmetic of storytelling.

As producer, she shapes the vision. As writer, she crafts the soul. As lawyer, she protects the integrity.

Together, those roles make her less of a “crew member” and more of a creative architect.

Her time on Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Justice — where she was part of the core writing team alongside Shridhar Raghavan — honed her sense for realism and tension. That experience helped her design Chamak with the same authenticity, but with rhythm instead of robes.

It’s courtroom intensity meets cultural chaos.

And it works.

Building Beats, Not Just Scripts

The success of Chamak lies in how Mehlwal understands sound as storytelling.

She treats music not as background score but as dialogue — a living, breathing character that exposes emotion and history.

In that sense, she doesn’t just write scenes. She composes narrative symphonies — layering politics, memory, and rhythm into something distinctly cinematic yet unapologetically real.

Her scripts are known to move between intensity and intimacy with startling precision — one minute you’re inside a power tussle, the next you’re in a moment of pure, aching vulnerability.

That duality — heart and hustle — defines her writing style.

A Voice That Speaks for More Than Herself

While Chamak is a story of artists and egos, it’s also an ode to identity — particularly how Indian creators wrestle with self-expression in a society obsessed with conformity.

Mehlwal’s own life mirrors that tension.

She juggles the creative chaos of production with the precision of legal counsel, the demands of storytelling with the discipline of law.

“I’ve always lived between two worlds — the creative and the legal — and I find immense joy in building bridges between them,” she says. “Law taught me structure and empathy; writing gave me freedom and voice.”

That’s more than a quote — it’s a manifesto.

Beyond the Screen: The Planet Food

For someone who spends her days dissecting scripts, Mehlwal’s “The Planet Food” blog is an unexpected detour — and yet, perfectly on-brand.

It’s a culinary journal turned creative sanctuary, where she writes about food, memory, and identity with the same precision she brings to her screen work. It’s storytelling through flavor — thoughtful, personal, and deeply Indian.

That creative restlessness — whether in law, cinema, or cuisine — makes her one of those rare polymaths who never repeats herself.

What Chamak Really Means for Indian Streaming

Chamak isn’t just a hit series — it’s a cultural benchmark for how Indian OTT can explore regional stories without falling into tokenism.

It treats Punjabi music not as a stereotype, but as a socio-political ecosystem.

It gives Indian youth a mirror, not a fantasy.

It shows that authenticity can trend.

And for that, much credit goes to Mehlwal’s fearless writing and decisive production vision — proof that substance can still win in an era obsessed with surface.

The Verdict

Whether she’s drafting a contract or a climax, Geetanjali Mehlwal works with surgical precision. Chamak is her courtroom — only this time, the audience delivers the verdict.

And the verdict is unanimous: Guilty of brilliance.

PNN Lifestyle