Home > Business News > Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Celebrates J.M. Meenu Malhotra's Legacy with Honoris Causa Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 4, 2025 16:48:10 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University celebrated its 5th Annual Convocation today where global business leader and Honorary Consul General of India in England, J. M. Meenu Malhotra, was conferred the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business, philanthropy, community service, and India-UK relations.

Born in 1960 in Ludhiana, J. M. Meenu Malhotra moved to England at the age of 19 and began his journey with a modest job as a paper shop boy, earning £30 for a 90-hour week. From these humble beginnings, he built what is today the J. M. Meenu Malhotra Group PLC, one of the North East UK’s most respected corporate houses with businesses across commercial property, construction, leisure, finance, and care, employing more than 1,500 people. His entrepreneurial footprint extends back to India through J. M. Meenu Malhotra Realty Private Limited, which is reshaping the landscape of Ludhiana with landmark developments such as M Square, Imperial Golf Estate, and the Wilton One Stop Shop project.

Beyond business, J. M. Meenu Malhotra has been a committed philanthropist, supporting the NHS, preserving historic buildings, and advancing community welfare. His long-standing service has earned him numerous accolades, including Asian Businessman of the Year (2009), Entrepreneur of the Year (2013), and a place atop the Northern Asian Power List. He was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland in 2021 and, in a historic first, became the Honorary Consul General of India in England in 2024, strengthening bilateral engagement, academic partnerships, and investment ties. In 2025, he was named the first-ever Patron of the Asian Business Connexion and appointed a Member of Court at Newcastle University.

Receiving the honour at KISS, J. M. Meenu Malhotra said, “It is a profound honour to receive this recognition from KISS. This institution is not only shaping futures but shaping humanity, and it inspires me to deepen my commitment to service both in India and abroad.”

The convocation also featured inspirational addresses from dignitaries including Former Governor of Odisha Prof. (Dr.) Ganeshi Lal and Nobel Laureate Ms. Ouided Bouchamaoui, who praised KISS for its transformative impact on tribal communities and its global model of education-driven empowerment.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:48 PM IST
