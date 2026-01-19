LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 19, 2026 14:21:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: In a moment set to redefine the scale and legacy of college cultural festivals in India, Kshitij’25, the flagship international inter-collegiate cultural festival of SVKM’s Mithibai College, proudly announces an extraordinary milestone. Kshitij“25 makes history as global music icon Shreya Ghoshal is unveiled as the headliner artist for its pronite on 21st January, bringing one of the most powerful live performances ever seen at a college festival to Mithibai College.

This landmark pronite marks an unprecedented achievement in the history of college festivals. For the first time ever, one of India’s most celebrated and globally revered voices will take the stage at a student-led cultural festival, transforming the Mithibai campus into the epicentre of music, emotion, and collective celebration. The announcement has already sent waves of excitement across student communities, music lovers, and cultural circles nationwide.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shreya Ghoshal is not just an artist, she is an emotion. From timeless Bollywood melodies to classical masterpieces and chart-topping contemporary hits across multiple languages, her voice has defined generations. Her presence at Kshitij 25 elevates the festival into a league of its own, setting a new benchmark for scale, ambition, and artistic excellence in the collegiate cultural space.

The Kshitij’25 Pronite on 21st January promises to be a night etched into memory, a grand convergence of music, youth, and legacy. Thousands of students are expected to witness this once in a lifetime performance, as Mithibai College hosts a pronite of a magnitude rarely seen in the history of college festivals.

Dr. Krutika B. Desai, Principal of Mithibai College, said, “Hosting an artist of Shreya Ghoshal’s stature at Mithibai College is a matter of immense pride. This moment reflects the vision, dedication, and credibility that Kshitij has built over the years. It is truly a historic day for our institution.”

Bhoomi Shah, Chairperson of Mithibai Kshitij, added, “Kshitij has always believed in dreaming beyond limits. Bringing Shreya Ghoshal to our pronite is not just an event announcement, it is a statement. This night represents years of hard work, courage, and the belief that student-led platforms can create moments that make history.”

As Kshitij’25 prepares to unfold this defining chapter, the festival once again proves that it is not merely a celebration, but a phenomenon that continues to raise the bar year after year. 21st January will not just be a Pronite, it will be history in the making.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS