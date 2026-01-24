LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Shaarib–Toshi Unveil "Ishq Da Haasil" at Grand Launch of Their Dream Sufi Album Roohaniyat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 24, 2026 14:10:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: The grand star-studded launch saw artists, industry icons, and music connoisseurs gather to celebrate what is being hailed as India’s biggest and most powerful Sufi album. To name a few were Neeraj Bhatia, Vipin Pathania, Smita Gondkar, Abhimanyu Singh, Sargam Singh, Vipul Roy, Aamir Ali, Umar Riaz, Sonia Birje and many more.

Mumbai witnessed a resplendent, spiritually charged evening as celebrated musical duo Shaarib Sabri & Toshi Sabri unveiled the second song, “Ishq Da Haasil,” from their long-awaited, dream Sufi album ROOHANIYAT, presented by Opul Music.
A ten-track spiritual odyssey, Roohaniyat is a musical tapestry of Sufi serenity, divine energy, and transcendent emotion. Steeped in spiritual fervour and crafted with the unmistakable Sabri signature, the album stands as a testament to Shaarib and Toshi’s artistic evolution and unwavering devotion to music that elevates the soul.

“Ishq Da Haasil” features the voices of Shaarib & Toshi along with Nakash Aziz, beautifully encapsulating the journey of spiritual love—the kind that dissolves ego, awakens consciousness, and brings one closer to the divine. With hauntingly powerful vocals, soulful arrangements, and poetry that lingers long after the music fades, the track represents the heart of Sufi philosophy: love as the ultimate truth.
The song blends traditional mysticism with contemporary resonance, creating a soundscape that draws listeners into a higher state of emotional and spiritual awareness. True to the Sabri lineage, “Ishq Da Haasil” reverberates with purity, passion, and prayer.

Shaarib Sabri, speaking about the album, said,

“‘Ishq Da Haasil,’ the second track from Roohaniyat, is a simple yet heartfelt take on love that brings peace, clarity, and genuine connection. The song focuses on the kind of love that makes a person feel seen and understood, a love that changes you from within. With honest vocals and an easy, soulful melody, ‘Ishq Da Haasil’ is designed to make listeners feel warm, comforted, and emotionally anchored. It’s a relatable, real expression of love that stays with you.”

Toshi Sabri says,

“With ‘Ishq Da Haasil,’ we wanted to create a song that feels honest and real. It’s about the kind of love that steadies you in life—the love that gives you strength on days when nothing else makes sense. This track comes from a very personal place, and we hope people connect with it in their own way.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 2:10 PM IST
