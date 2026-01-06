LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Surat Literature Festival 2026: A Platform For National Ideas Beyond The Metros

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 6, 2026 11:37:13 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 5: As India approaches the centenary of Independence, debates on culture, governance and national direction remain concentrated in a few metropolitan centres.
It is against this backdrop that the Surat Literature Festival returns for its fourth edition from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, seeking to widen the geography of India’s intellectual life and anchor serious public conversations beyond the metros.

Conceived not merely as a literary gathering but as a forum for ideas, policy debate and cultural reflection, Surat LitFest has steadily grown in scale and ambition. Its third edition in 2025 was organised within the broader framework of Bharat@2047 and brought together policymakers, scholars, defence experts, scientists and cultural figures to reflect on India’s long-term national journey.

Discussions ranged across governance, national security, education, media, the economy and indigenous knowledge systems, signalling a move beyond conventional festival programming.

The 2025 edition featured speakers such as former ISRO chairman Dr A. S. Kiran Kumar, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lt Gen N. S. R. Subramani and economist Dr Shamika Ravi. A strong cultural programme complemented these discussions, drawing large and engaged audiences and establishing a format that has since become a defining feature of the festival.

Viksit Bharat 2047 and Civic Purpose

In recent years, Surat LitFest has explicitly linked its conversations to the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047, a national vision that seeks to make India a developed country by the centenary of Independence. The framework places emphasis on inclusive growth, infrastructure and technological advancement, human capital development and institutional reform.

Within this context, the festival has positioned discussions on education reform, strategic autonomy and indigenous knowledge systems as practical contributions to the national roadmap. Organisers and speakers have argued that intellectual self-reliance and cultural confidence are essential to long-term transformation, alongside economic and technological progress.

Civilisational Questions in Public Debate

Alongside policy and economic themes, the festival has foregrounded conversations reflecting a broader civilisational reawakening in contemporary India. These sessions seek to reintroduce classical knowledge, spirituality and cultural memory into modern public discourse—not as nostalgia but as living frameworks shaping society and governance.

Panels at the 2025 edition explored Indian knowledge systems and Dharmic heritage in relation to nation building, education and public ethics. This integration of civilisational inquiry with policy debate distinguishes Surat LitFest from many metropolitan literary events.

A Broader 2026 Programme

The fourth edition promises to be larger and more ambitious, with a structured three-day programme of thematic sessions.

Day One will open with an inaugural ceremony featuring Swami Paramatmanand Ji, Dr Bhagyesh Jha, Shri Kishor Makwana and Shri Ratnakar Ji, followed by a cultural evening of folk and classical performances.

Day Two will feature sessions on Rashtriya Suraksha, Technological Warfare & Bharat, Media, Dharma & Gen Z, and Cinema & Bharat@2047, with speakers including Major Gen Shashi Asthana, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, Dr B K Das, Dr G K Goswami, Dushyanth Sridhar, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Pratik Gandhi and filmmaker Sudipto Sen.

Day Three will focus on Mahila Shakti@2047, Rajneeti@2047, RSS@100, Education & Bharat@2047, and Communism & Bharat@2047, featuring voices such as Tehseen Poonawalla, Ajeet Bharti, Pradeep Bhandari, Meghna Pant, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Shri Ram Lal Ji and Dr Dilip Mandal.

Culture at the Core

Cultural programming remains central to the festival’s identity. Highlights include the theatrical production ‘Hu Chandrakant Bakshi’, performed by actor Pratik Gandhi on 10 January and billed as the festival’s crown jewel.

A large folk and classical showcase titled Rhythms of India will bring together Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Yakshagana, Kalaripayattu and Tamasha performances by artists from across the country, alongside musical and dance events across all three days.

Surat as a City of Ideas

From a historic port city to one of India’s most dynamic commercial centres, Surat has long been associated with enterprise, textiles and diamonds. The festival seeks to leverage this economic energy to build a durable platform for national conversations beyond traditional cultural hierarchies.

At a time when India’s intellectual life remains metro-centric, platforms like Surat LitFest signal a quiet but significant shift. By rooting national conversations in a non-metro city, the festival challenges the assumption that serious ideas must originate in Delhi or Mumbai.

Its emphasis on civilisational confidence, public policy and cultural continuity suggests that India’s emerging intellectual landscape will be broader, more decentralised and more representative.

Surat Literature Festival 2026 will be held from 9 to 11 January at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.
Further details are available at www.srtlitfest.com.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:37 AM IST
