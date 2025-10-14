LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Surat's Record-Breaking Fashion Show Stuns the World

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 14, 2025 17:48:11 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 14: In a jaw-dropping display of style, skill, and unapologetic ambition, Surat just walked into the Guinness Book of World Records with the world’s largest fashion show. Forget Milan, move aside Paris — this time, the fashion capital of the day was proudly Indian.

Organized by Raja Rani Coaching, India’s premier fashion institute, the spectacle unfolded at Surat’s indoor stadium on a buzzing Saturday evening. With over 7,000 participants, the event didn’t just break the previous world record of 1,200; it obliterated it.

Hitting the Runway, Smashing Records

Behind this larger-than-life event were the dynamic duo — Mohit and Priya Gadhiya, founders of Raja Rani Coaching. Their vision wasn’t just to host another glitzy show. This was about turning the ramp into a message board for the future of India — one stitched with skills, creativity, and youth power.

“We wanted to show that glamour can go hand-in-hand with purpose,” said Mohit Gadhiya, who’s quickly becoming a name synonymous with creative entrepreneurship in India’s fashion scene. “Our aim is simple — India will build its future only by building its skills.”

It wasn’t a mere display of couture; it was a statement of intent — that the next era of Indian growth won’t come from boardrooms alone but from classrooms, studios, and workshops where ideas turn into innovation.

The Scale of Style: 7,000 Voices, One Vision

Over 3,000 students trained by Raja Rani Coaching in the past year have been shaping India’s creative landscape — and 30 of them earned their spot on this monumental stage. Participants came from across India — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam, and even London — to join this record-breaking moment.

The show featured 15 distinct fashion sequences, with 40 models showcasing vivid designs that turned the stadium into a living, breathing art gallery. Every thread, color, and silhouette screamed creativity — and the audience responded with deafening applause.

Representatives from the Guinness World Records were present, validating the achievement and officially crowning the event as a global milestone.

“Skill Hoga India, Toh Build Hoga India”

The highlight of the evening? A bold, patriotic segment dedicated to the slogan:

Skill Hoga India, Toh Build Hoga India” (If India builds its skills, India will build its future).

Students performed a rousing showcase that blended fashion, performance art, and national purpose, making the slogan more than just words — it became a movement on stage.

For Priya Gadhiya, this was personal. “Surat has made its mark globally as a hub for fashion and talent,” she said. “This record is proof that our students can dream big — and execute bigger.”

And that’s exactly what they did. The event radiated energy — from the crowd’s cheers to the camera flashes, every second felt like a victory lap for Indian skill and artistry.

From Textile to Trendsetter: Surat’s Evolution

Let’s not forget — Surat has long been India’s textile powerhouse. But now, it’s showing it can style the world, not just supply it. This record is more than a feather in the city’s cap; it’s a bold declaration that Surat is stepping out from behind the loom and onto the global ramp.

India’s fashion ecosystem is evolving — and this moment cements Surat’s role as a rising creative capital. With initiatives like Raja Rani Coaching leading from the front, fashion education isn’t just about cutting fabric anymore — it’s about cutting through limits.

India’s Youth, India’s Power Move

Events like this aren’t vanity projects. They’re signs of a generational shift. India’s youth no longer wait for the world’s approval — they build their own stages and set their own records.

The world’s largest fashion show in Surat isn’t just a number. It’s a narrative — of ambition, collaboration, and fearless creativity.

As the spotlights dimmed and the cheers echoed through the stadium, one thing was clear: the world was watching, and Surat wasn’t done yet.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:48 PM IST
