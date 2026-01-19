Yash Anil Rashiya: Surat’s World Champion Brings Roll Ball Glory to India

At just 20, Surat-based athlete Yash Anil Rashiya has made history by winning gold for India at the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 in Dubai, marking a breakthrough moment for Indian Roll Ball on the global stage

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19: Yash Anil Rashiya, a 20-year-old Roll Ball athlete from Surat, has emerged as one of India’s brightest sporting talents after winning the gold medal at the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 in Dubai, representing Team India. The victory marks a significant milestone for Indian Roll Ball on the global stage and places Surat firmly on the international sports map.

Selected among 12 elite players to represent the country, Rashiya played a key role in India’s championship-winning campaign, helping the national team secure the World Cup title against strong international competition.

During the tournament, Rashiya delivered a series of decisive performances, scoring two goals each against Saudi Arabia and Brazil in the league stage, followed by two goals against Pakistan in the quarter-final. He continued his impact with a crucial goal against Egypt in the semi-final and sealed the campaign by scoring the match-winning goal in the final against Kenya, underlining his role in India’s World Cup triumph.

Born and raised in Surat, Rashiya’s sporting journey began with skating in 2009. In 2017, under the guidance of coach Jaimin Bharat Patel, he transitioned into Roll Ball, a fast-paced sport that combines skating, handball, and basketball skills. Within six months of taking up the sport, he represented Gujarat at the Sub-Junior National Roll Ball Championship in Panjim, Goa, signalling the arrival of a promising new athlete.

Over the years, Rashiya has built a consistent national record. He has represented Gujarat in multiple Senior National Championships, including the 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd editions, and has competed across 18 states and 17 national-level tournaments. His major achievements include a gold medal at the All India University Roll Ball Championship, a silver medal at the 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship in Indore (2025), and another silver at the 5th Roll Ball Federation Cup in Jharkhand (2025).

Rashiya credits his success to years of disciplined training and strong family support. His father, Anil Vitthal Rashiya, stood by him through the financial demands of professional skating and Roll Ball equipment, while his mother, Reshma Anil Rashiya, ensured the structure and routine needed for high-performance sport. His sister, Mitali Anil Rashiya, served as his earliest inspiration and a constant source of motivation throughout his sporting journey.

Following India’s World Cup triumph, Rashiya received a grand public welcome in Surat alongside fellow city athletes Kavya Nakrani, Riny Rupavatiya, and Yash Chudasama, reflecting the growing recognition of Roll Ball and the city’s pride in its sporting achievements.

With his World Cup victory, Yash Anil Rashiya not only adds a historic chapter to Indian Roll Ball but also stands as a symbol of how grassroots sports talent from emerging cities can reach the world stage through perseverance, coaching, and support.

