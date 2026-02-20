1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Dharam Agarwal, Director, Ashwika Warehousing LLP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: With much happiness, Ashwika Warehousing LLP is announcing a major step forward: 1 crore sq of industrial warehouse & logistics park construction is being launched as part of our next growth phase. This announcement is also being made on Dharam Agarwal’s birthday, which makes the day even more meaningful for our team, our partners and everyone who has been part of this journey.

This is not just an expansion of space. This is an expansion of capability. The focus is clear : built-to-suit (BTS) industrial warehouses that can be planned around real operational needs, across industries and storage types.

Built-to-suit warehouses that fit the way you operate

Every business handles inventory difterently. Some need wide movement lanes and fast dispatch. Some need racking-heavy layouts. Some need clean zoning for categories. Some need flexible staging for inbound and outbound peaks.

That is why this construction rollout is being built around one promise: warehousing that adapts to your use case.

With built-to-suit warehouses, planning can be aligned to:

Storage type and SKU movement

Loading and unloading flow

Layout needs for racking, stacking, or mixed storage

On-ground oftice and support areas

Scalability for changing volume

The goal is simple: give businesses warehouse infrastructure that works in day-to- day operations, not just on paper.

Suitable for every storage type and every business type

This rollout is being positioned for a wide range of users, including:

Manufacturing and engineering supply chains

3PL and logistics service providers

FMCG and retail distribution

E-Commerce storage and dispatch

Auto ancillary and parts warehousing

Multi-category stockists and regional hubs

If your inventory needs vary across seasons, categories, or channels, the intent is to support that with flexible warehousing solutions.

Locations covered in this construction rollout

The 1 Cr Sq Ft rollout is being announced across key industrial belts, with sites planned and activated in the following areas:

Chacharwadi

Rajoda

Bavla

Kerala

Kochariya

Bhayala

Kalyangadh

Raipur (Vataman)

Khanpur

Kanera

Kajipura

Sanand (Kalana, Sachana, Makhiyav)

Jalisana

Halol

Manjusar

Vadodara

Bhiwandi (Kurund)

This spread has been planned to support businesses looking for strong connectivity, industrial clustering, and practical access for movement and distribution.

Why this matters for growing businesses

A rollout of this scale creates room for businesses that are:

Adding new distribution points

Expanding regional coverage

Consolidating inventory into fewer, stronger hubs

Moving into built-to-suit models to reduce operational compromises

Planning capacity ahead of peak cycles

With BTS planning, teams can look at warehousing not as a fixed cost, but as a space that supports efticiency in movement, handling, and turnaround.

A note of gratitude, and what comes next

On 19 February, as we celebrate Dharam Ji’s birthday, we are also celebrating everyone who has trusted Ashwika Warehousing LLP with their requirements, timelines and growth plans. This announcement reflects the belief that India’s industrial ecosystem needs infrastructure that keeps pace with ambition, and we are committed to building with that intent.

If you are planning warehouse capacity in Gujarat or Maharashtra and you want a built-to-suit solution aligned to your storage type and operations, this is the right time to start the conversation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.