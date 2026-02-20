LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > 1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 20, 2026 11:23:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Dharam Agarwal, Director, Ashwika Warehousing LLP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: With much happiness, Ashwika Warehousing LLP is announcing a major step forward: 1 crore sq of industrial warehouse & logistics park construction is being launched as part of our next growth phase. This announcement is also being made on Dharam Agarwal’s birthday, which makes the day even more meaningful for our team, our partners and everyone who has been part of this journey.

You Might Be Interested In

This is not just an expansion of space. This is an expansion of capability. The focus is clear : built-to-suit (BTS) industrial warehouses that can be planned around real operational needs, across industries and storage types.

Built-to-suit warehouses that fit the way you operate

Every business handles inventory difterently. Some need wide movement lanes and fast dispatch. Some need racking-heavy layouts. Some need clean zoning for categories. Some need flexible staging for inbound and outbound peaks.

That is why this construction rollout is being built around one promise: warehousing that adapts to your use case.

With built-to-suit warehouses, planning can be aligned to:

  • Storage type and SKU movement
  • Loading and unloading flow
  • Layout needs for racking, stacking, or mixed storage
  • On-ground oftice and support areas
  • Scalability for changing volume

The goal is simple: give businesses warehouse infrastructure that works in day-to- day operations, not just on paper.

Suitable for every storage type and every business type

This rollout is being positioned for a wide range of users, including:

  • Manufacturing and engineering supply chains
  • 3PL and logistics service providers
  • FMCG and retail distribution
  • E-Commerce storage and dispatch
  • Auto ancillary and parts warehousing
  • Multi-category stockists and regional hubs

If your inventory needs vary across seasons, categories, or channels, the intent is to support that with flexible warehousing solutions.

Locations covered in this construction rollout

The 1 Cr Sq Ft rollout is being announced across key industrial belts, with sites planned and activated in the following areas:

  • Chacharwadi
  • Rajoda
  • Bavla
  • Kerala
  • Kochariya
  • Bhayala
  • Kalyangadh
  • Raipur (Vataman)
  • Khanpur
  • Kanera
  • Kajipura
  • Sanand (Kalana, Sachana, Makhiyav)
  • Jalisana
  • Halol
  • Manjusar
  • Vadodara
  • Bhiwandi (Kurund)

This spread has been planned to support businesses looking for strong connectivity, industrial clustering, and practical access for movement and distribution.

Why this matters for growing businesses

A rollout of this scale creates room for businesses that are:

  • Adding new distribution points
  • Expanding regional coverage
  • Consolidating inventory into fewer, stronger hubs
  • Moving into built-to-suit models to reduce operational compromises
  • Planning capacity ahead of peak cycles

With BTS planning, teams can look at warehousing not as a fixed cost, but as a space that supports efticiency in movement, handling, and turnaround.

A note of gratitude, and what comes next

On 19 February, as we celebrate Dharam Ji’s birthday, we are also celebrating everyone who has trusted Ashwika Warehousing LLP with their requirements, timelines and growth plans. This announcement reflects the belief that India’s industrial ecosystem needs infrastructure that keeps pace with ambition, and we are committed to building with that intent.

If you are planning warehouse capacity in Gujarat or Maharashtra and you want a built-to-suit solution aligned to your storage type and operations, this is the right time to start the conversation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

LATEST NEWS

Himachal Pradesh Raises Entry Toll For Out-of-State Vehicles From April 1, Private Operators Voice Concern — Check Revised Rates

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Refreshed Exterior, Updated Interior, And New Tech—Check All Features And Prices

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Kennedy Movie Review: Sunny Leone And Rahul Bhat Deliver Powerful Performances In Anurag Kashyap’s Dark Crime Drama

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!
1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!
1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!
1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

QUICK LINKS